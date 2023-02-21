Lily Agg taking nothing for granted in WSL or World Cup chase

Before the Lionesses roared through Europe, the London City version undertook to bare their teeth on the domestic English game.

Since 2019, the Championship club has been an outlier in the women’s professional game by operating as a club without a men’s wing.

Aston Villa, Leicester City and Liverpool – all English Premier League staples using centralised budgets to fund their women’s section – have been promoted from the division to Women’s Super League during those three seasons.

London City Lionesses are on track to reach that Holy Grail too, sitting top of the table on goal difference with 10 games remaining.

Last year, they were denied the sole promotion spot by a Liverpool side heavily backed by the mothership at Anfield.

The prospect of LCL joining the elite in what’s regarded as the best women’s league across Europe is promising from an Irish perspective.

Two members of Vera Pauw’s squad currently in Spain are Lily Agg and Hayley Nolan, while striker Kyra Carusa has swapped places with another compatriot, Rianna Jarrett, all three are in their squad.

Promotion forms one half of Agg’s twin-track mission for 2023.

The 29-year-old went from a year ago not even being in the Ireland squad to scoring the winner against Finland in September that sealed their first-ever World Cup playoff.

Agg kept her place in the side for the next competitive matches, including the memorable win over Scotland that booked a place in Australia this summer.

KEY COG: Lily Agg during a behind closed doors training match between Republic of Ireland and Germany at Marbella Football Centre in Marbella, Spain. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Heading Down Under for the tournament in July with a WSL season to plan for would be ideal.

Yet Agg acknowledges that results on the pitch aren’t the sole criteria for breaking into the big time.

Such is the rising tide that is the WSL that financial and infrastructural checks must be passed to share the stage with established Premier and Championship club names.

“It will be interesting to see the next steps if we do get promoted,” notes the Londoner, who declared for Ireland through her Cobh-born grandmother Breda Greene.

“To become a WSL team, I don’t quite know the logistics behind that in terms of the funding we need etc. The players don’t worry too much about that. Hopefully we get to the top league and the rest, whatever that looks like, follows, be that extra sponsorship or support.

“We’re hoping that changes the game for clubs that aren’t linked to a men’s club and show we can be a standalone club and still get supporters in to promote women’s football.”

Capturing American-born forward Karusa could be pivotal to completing the job. As a proven striker in the Champions League for Danish outfit HB Køge, she was pursued by Melissa Phillips and stuck with the move despite the head coach’s departure before the transfer deadline to US-based outfit Angel City.

“It’s gutting to lose Ri;” Agg emphasised about Jarrett’s return to her local club Wexford Youths.

“She was brilliant for us on and off the pitch but didn’t have the best of luck with her injuries.

“But, on the other hand, we recruited Kyra and that’s probably the best signing.

“If someone said to me who do you want in a window, it would 100 percent have been someone like Kyra.

“She’s going to add so much to us, especially at a time in a season when you’re pushing for promotion.

“We’ll need more goals and a plan B. She’s come straight into three games in a week, showing exactly what she’s about.”

Agg and Ireland kick off the first of five warm-up friendlies on Wednesday against China in Cadiz (1pm, Irish time).

They’ll have two more away in April against yet-to-be-confirmed opponents before facing Zambia on June 22 and France on July 6 as their farewell matches.

Agg’s autumnal elevation puts her in a strong position to make the 23-player cut but she’s not making assumptions.

“We’ve booked AirBnB with a free cancellation policy,” she said of her relatives’ plans, including cousins from Cobh.

“You can’t really book anything. As much as we can all want to get there, the reality is we’re not all going to make the squad.

“My relatives from Cobh recently came over for my 50th game for London City against Sunderland. To have them there with my Mam and Granddad was really nice. I got some nice photos and it was a special moment.

“I’m sure they’ll be keen to go out to Australia if I make it.”