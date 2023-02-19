Spurs into top four after comfortable win over toothless West Ham

Tottenham 2 West Ham 0

Second-half goals from Emerson Royal and Heung-Min Son lifted Tottenham above an insipid West and back into the Premier League top four for the first time in 2023.

In the process, the victory continued Cristian Stellini’s remarkable record standing in for his boss Antonio Conte, who was at home in Italy recuperating after underestimating the recovery time needed following his recent gall bladder operation.

Including their time together at Inter Milan, Stellini has now won all six of the matches in which he has deputised for Conte.

Tottenham’s victory was deserved for a purposeful second half display.

By contrast, a rivalry steeped in passionate antipathy was strangely becalmed in the opening 45 minutes. One possible explanation was Conte’s absence on the Tottenham Stadium touchline.

Another reason was that the prize on offer lifted the stakes far above local pride.

As much as overtaking Newcastle was the immediate objective, victory for Tottenham would open up a seven-point gap on an apparently resurgent Liverpool, a potentially greater reward.

For their part, West Ham knew that avoiding defeat would see them climb out of the bottom three into which they had tumbled following victories for Everton and Bournemouth 24 hours earlier.

They almost caught Tottenham by surprise after 47 seconds. A quickly taken throw in was hooked on by Tomas Soucek into the path of Jarrod Bowen whose left-foot drive skimmed wide of the post.

At the other end, an Oliver Skipp shot was deflected away for a corner before the White Hart Lane faithful howled for a penalty when Thilo Kehrer blocked an attempted Richarlison pass with his left hand, the ball striking it twice.

Much of the remainder of the first period took place in a congested midfield. West Ham squeezed up on the home side as much as they dared, taking advantage of Harry Kane’s tendency to drop back to collect the ball.

His usual outlet, Heung-Min Son, was left on the bench with Conte instead choosing Richarlison by proxy.

The Brazil striker was his usual industrious self, but with Dejan Kulusevski on the other side of Kane, it left Tottenham without searing pace with which to punish the high West Ham back-line.

Of course, that tactic by the visitors could only work as long as Son remained an unused substitute before his inevitable introduction in the second half.

Given that Tottenham had scored 27 second-half Premier League goals this season to West Ham’s meagre nine, it also represented a calculated risk by David Moyes.

What his side needed was the buffer of a goal, but save for Bowen’s effort in the opening minute and Soucek flinging his foot vainly towards a Bowen cross, West Ham failed to create a chance worthy of the name before the break.

Not that Tottenham offered any greater hope of a breakthrough until the game entered first half injury-time, that is apart from a low Pierre-Emile Hojberg shot that found the midriff of Lukasz Fabianski on the half-hour.

In injury time, the West Ham keeper was required to rush from his goal to block a Richarlison shot from an oblique angle before Cristian Romero headed the resulting corner onto the roof of the West Ham net.

Conte had spoken to the Tottenham players via a video link on Saturday evening, but the half-time message was delivered by Cristian Stellini.

If nothing else, it injected some much-needed urgency into the home side immediately after the restart.

First, Richarlison’s low shot was held by Fabianski before Kane dragged his effort uncharacteristically wide when bearing down on the West Ham goal.

The breakthrough arrived after 56 minutes. Hojberg split the West Ham defence with an astute pass which found Ben Davies bursting in from his left wing-back position to find Emerson Royal, his counterpart on the right.

Royal steadied himself before rolling the ball out of Fabianski’s reach and into the far bottom corner.

Now in control of their pursuit of fourth place, Tottenham looked equally assured in their approach. Son was introduced after 67 minutes and within five minutes had given the home side an unassailable lead.

Kane proved physically superior to Angelo Ogbonna, turning the West Ham central defender before slipping the ball in front of Son who slipped his low shot beyond Fabianski.

West Ham rarely appeared likely to rescue a point. Bowen forced Fraser Forster into his only save of the match, while substitute Said Benrahma curled a free-kick over the bar.

After encouraging recent draws against Newcastle and Chelsea raised hopes of improved form, Moyes’ side now seem primed for a battle for Premier League survival all the way through to the end of May.

For Tottenham, their top four place was matched by equalling a curious club record of 22 home games without a draw, that was set in both 1928 and 1987.

Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-3): Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet (Perisic 78); Royal, Skipp (Sarr 89), Hojberg, Davies; Kulusevksi (Moura 89), Kane, Richarlison (Son 67).

Subs not used: Austin, Sanchez, Tanganga, Porro, Danjuma.

West Ham United (4-2-3-1): Fabianski, Coufal, Aguerd, Ogbonna (Johnson 82), Kehrer; Soucek, Rice, Emerson (Fornals 82), Downes (Benrahma 72), Bowen; Antonio (Ings 72).

Subs not used: Areola, Cresswell, Casey, Lanzini, Scamacca.

Referee: Michael Oliver.