Arsenal score twice in injury time to beat Aston Villa and go top

Jorginho was Arsenal's unlikely hero as he helped fire his new team-mates back to the top of the Premier League table
Arsenal score twice in injury time to beat Aston Villa and go top

KEY GOAL: Arsenal's Jorginho celebrates his sides third goal, an own goal by Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the Premier League match at Villa Park. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Sat, 18 Feb, 2023 - 16:12
Nick Callow

Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal 

Jorginho was Arsenal's unlikely hero as he helped fire his new team-mates back to the top of the Premier League table – less than three days after they were knocked off the summit by Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's surprise January from signing from Chelseas secured a remarkable injury-time comeback as his long range shot hit the bar and bounced into the net off the head of keeper Emi Martinez.

Super sub Gabriel Martinelli scored Arsenal's fourth into an empty net to secure a deceptively comfortable score line. Arsenal looked down and out as they trailed twice to former Gunners manager Unai Emery's fired up Villa side.

But they showed the conviction of potential champions to get their first win in four league games.

Ollie Watkins shot Villa into a fifth minute lead after Alex Zinchenko sloppily lost possession to Matty Cash just inside the Villa half.

Cash instantly passed up field to the in-form striker who cruised beyond William Saliba and drove confidently past a blameless Aaron Ramsdale.

It was a great finish, but nothing in comparison to Bukayo Saka's 16th minute equaliser. Defender Tyrone Mings failed to clear beyond the penalty area and Saka flashed a left foot shot into the roof of the Villa net. Rarely has a ball been struck so sweetly.

There were just over 31 minutes gone when Villa regained the lead as Philippe Coutinho ended a fast-flowing passing move straight out of the Arsenal playbook.

Arsenal, bar the odd impressive run from Saka, struggled to find any rhythm until they levelled again after 61 minutes.

A corner on the right was worked back to the Ukraine international Zinchenko who made amends for his earlier error to score his first ever Premier league goal with a precision low, left foot shot from the edge of the area.

A tense conclusion followed as Arsenal desperately pursued a winner – relieved to see Aaron Ramsdale tip a Leon Bailey effort on to the Arsenal crossbar.

And the match was three minutes into time added on at the end when Jorginho, only playing as cover for the injured Thomas Partey, let fly to defeat former Arsenal FA Cup winning keeper Martinez.

The Argentine World Cup final hero had been winding up home and away fans alike with his relentless time wasting, for which he was booked. The worse outcome for him was that it will go down as an own goal against him.

He was up trying to score from a corner in the eighth minute of added time when Martinelli ran clear and rolled the ball into an empty net.

Aston Villa: Martinez 6; Moreno 6 (Digne 78), Mings 5, Konsa 6, Cash 6; McGinn 6, Kamara 6, Luiz 7 (Dendoncker 67); Buendia 6 (Bailey 67), Coutinho 6, Watkins 7 (Duran 78). 

Subs not used: Sinisalo, Traore, Chambers, Young, Ramsey. 

Arsenal: Ramsdale 8; Zinchenko 7, Saliba 7, Gabriel 6, White 6 (Tomiyasu 79); Xhaka 6 (Vieira 79), Jorginho 7, Odegaard 6; Saka 8, Trossard 5 (Martinelli 68), Nketiah 4. 

Subs not used: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Holding, Nelson. 

Referee: Simon Hooper 6.

More in this section

Manchester United file photo A closer look at potential new Manchester United owner Sheikh Jassim
Christian Atsu file photo Christian Atsu found dead following earthquake in Turkey
David Moyes file photo David Moyes feels managing one club for a long time could be thing of the past
<p>HAT-TRICK HERO: Millwall's Tom Bradshaw (right) scores their side's third goal of the game, completing his hat-trick, during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, London. Pic: Victoria Jones/PA Wire</p>

Tom Bradshaw hat-trick dents Sheffield United's promotion hopes

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.281 s