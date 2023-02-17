Superb Aouachria hat-trick silences Wexford

League of Ireland First Division

Wexford FC 0 Waterford FC 3

A Wassim Aouachria hat-trick inspired Waterford FC to a comfortable victory over a disappointing Wexford FC in this opening Division 1 derby clash at Ferrycarrig Park.

Having come so close to promotion last season, Waterford showed early energy as they set about laying a marker, no doubt anxious to get their season off to a winning start.

Wexford just missed out on the fifth promotion playoff spot last season and were looking to impress new manager Jim Keddy, taking his first game in charge of a side at this level.

Given the opening night excitement and local derby fervour, it was no surprise when the start of the game was delayed by 15 minutes as the Waterford team coach was delayed in the heavy traffic.

But they were still fast starters, as Wassim Aouachria enjoyed a dream start to his campaign with two goals inside the opening 12 minutes.

The opening goal arrived as early as the fourth minute. Having collected a long crossfield ball, he cut inside the area from the right. With a clear path to goal he drilled a rising shot which home keeper Colm Cox lost control of, with the ball finishing in the net despite the best efforts of Reece Webb to clear.

The striker was causing all sorts of problems during this opening spell of Waterford dominance and he increased his side's lead on 12 minutes, finishing Conor Parsons' ball across the face of the goal.

While Wexford gradually came into the game, the nearest they came to scoring was on 20 minutes when Conor Livingstone saw his low shot held by keeper Paul Martin.

Waterford were controlling the game, deservedly going in with a 0-2 interval lead.

After early Wexford second-half pressure failed to yield a much-needed goal, Waterford secured the points in the 56th minute when Aouachria

claimed his hat-trick, curling a superb 25-metre left footed shot beyond the reach of the diving Cox.

WEXFORD FC: Colm Cox, Hugh Douglas Aaron Robinson, Brandon McConnell, Jordan Adeyemo Aaron Dobbs (James Crawford 70), Mark Hanratty Matthew Dunne, Conor Levingstonr (Danny Furlong 80), Reese Webb.

WATERFORD UTD: Paul Martin, Ryan Burke, Eddie Nolan, Barry Baggley, Conor Parsons (Shane Griffin 70), Chris Conn Clarke, Tunmise Sobowale, Roland Idowu, Giles Phillips (Ronan Coughlan 80), Dean McMenamy, Wassim Aouachria (Thomas Oluwa (80).

Referee: Paul Norton.