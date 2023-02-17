Wasteful Shels and Drogheda draw blank 

League of Ireland Premier Division:

Shelbourne 0 Drogheda United 0

Poor finishing and the frame of a tenacious Drogheda United’s goal frustrated Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

There was to be no repeat of the 6-0 win at the same venue in the penultimate game of last season as Damien Duff’s Reds had to settle for a point from a game they dominated.

Though Drogheda started brightly, it wasn’t until midway through the half that the game really sparked to life, both sides missing gilt-edged chances.

Drogheda did so first on 18 minutes when striker Freddie Draper found himself in on goal following a defensive slip.

The 18-year-old, one of two Lincoln City loanees in Kevin Doherty’s side, placed his lob just over the top.

Two minutes later Shelbourne were guilty of a far worse miss at the other end.

Sean Boyd pounced on a mistake by Ben Curtis to race in on goal, unselfishly squaring the ball to Matty Smith who contrived to shoot wide of an open goal.

With Shelbourne well on top now, Boyd drilled a shot against a post before Ben Curtis cleared off the line from Gavin Molloy.

Jack Moylan then came to life to skip past Drogheda captain Gary Deegan and work Colin McCabe, Shane Farrell’s follow-up flashing wide back across goal.

Shelbourne continued to take the game to Drogheda on the resumption, Farrell drilling a ball across goal that McCabe had to be alert to gather following good build up play.

The woodwork then rescued Drogheda again on 69 minutes. Tyreke Wilson’s free kick from the left found Paddy Barrett whose header came back off the crossbar with Moylan heading the rebound tamely over, aptly summing up Shelbourne’s night.

SHELBOURNE: Kearns; Barrett, Byrne, Molloy; Farrell, Lunney, Coyle (Ledwidge, 65), T. Wilson (JR Wilson, 77); Moylan (Caffrey, 83), Smith (Leavy, 77); Boyd (Robinson, 83).

DROGHEDA UNITED: McCabe; Ahui, Curtis, Keeley, Weir; Deegan, R. Brennan (Noone, 88); Foley, Markey (Grimes, 78), Rooney; Draper.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).