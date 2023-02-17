Feeney strikes late to get Bray up and running

League of Ireland First Division

Treaty United 0-1 Bray Wanderers

An 89th-minute strike from substitute Ben Feeney was the difference as Bray Wanderers got their sixth consecutive season in the second tier under way with a win. The teenager was on hand to blast home from close range, linking up with another sub, Callum Thompson.

This is the start of Treaty United’s third season, and their aim, again will be a play-off spot. Bray will be aiming for those top five spots too, after a disastrous 2022 season, where they finished seventh, 17 points behind the Limerick side.

They were starting life without a number of key personnel from their first two seasons. Jack Lynch is replaced by Marc Ludden as captain, while Conor Winn becomes number one after the loss of Jack Brady. Conor Barry and the returning Anto O’Donnell were the only new faces in the home starting XI.

This was Ian Ryan’s first League game in charge of a new look Bray, the side captained by Dane Massey. The five-time Premier Division winner was returning to the Seagulls shirt after over a decade away. Bray, with Massey at centre-half alongside ex-Shamrock Rovers man Cole Omorehiomwan look capable of improving on their woeful defensive record in 2022.

The opening half was lacking that normal early season spark, with the sides cancelling each other out in many sectors. United’s 4-5-1 and Bray’s 4-4-2 formations weren’t the issue, instead a fragmented game developed, with a plethora of fouls spoiling the flow somewhat.

The only notable opening for Bray arrived on the half-hour when Len O’Sullivan fed Jake Walker, whose low cross was perfect for Lyons, but for a sliding intervention from O’Donnell.

Treaty forced the first save of the half with just 90 seconds remaining. Picking the ball up 25 yards from goal, Lee Devitt curled an effort that was excellently pushed clear by Alex Moody. The 20-year-old is one of several players who Ian Ryan brought with him from Wexford FC.

There were further openings for both sides with Omorehiomwan twice denying Treaty with superb blocks. Then, Ryan’s men struck for the three points.

Treaty struggled to clear the ball before Thompson had the presence to roll the ball across the six-yard box for Feeney who powered home.

The home side couldn’t muster a reply in the eight minutes of stoppage time.

Both sides are likely to be behind both Waterford and Galway and therefore clashes like this will be pivotal to any success – Bray thrilled to sneak home with three points.

TREATY UNITED: Winn; O’Riordan, Walsh, O’Donnell, Ludden ©; George (Edogun 80), Christopher, Conroy (Armshaw 66), Devitt, Barry (Kelly 90); Curran.

BRAY WANDERERS: Moody; Murphy, Omorehiomwan, Massey ©, O’Sullivan; Shortt (Thompson 82), Almirall (Power 62), Crowley (Farrell 88), Groome (Lovic 62); Lyons (Feeney 82), Walker.

REFEREE: D Connolly.