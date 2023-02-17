Game-by-game: the opening round of the League of Ireland season

PREMIER DIVISION:

Cork City v Bohemians, Turner’s Cross (7.45pm):

Pat Fenlon will be part of the Bohs, rather than Cork City, set-up, after he chose Dalymount from his Director of Football dilemma and both clubs struggled to entice their transfer targets. Cian Murphy (knee) misses out for City while new Bohs boss Declan Devine reports no absentees.

Prediction: Cork.

Dundalk v UCD, Oriel Park (7.45pm):

Stephen O’Donnell admits all the pressure is on his Dundalk side when they open against the favourites for relegation and his cause isn’t helped by John Mountney (knee) and Robbie McCourt (suspension) being unavailable. “They’ll have played through the college season and will come here with freedom and energy.” Prediction: Dundalk.

Shelbourne v Drogheda United (7.45pm):

Ex-Shels manager Kevin Doherty returns to Tolka Park with no injuries. “We’ve kept 18 players from 2022 – letting six out the door and seven in,” said Reds boss Damien Duff, working without long-term injury victims Jad Hakiki and Conor Kane, and potentially Shane Griffin. “We didn’t always have options off the bench last season.” Prediction: Draw.

St Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City (7.45pm):

Last year’s second- and third-placed teams clash with Ollie O’Neill, recruited from Fulham, added to Derry’s squad in time for inclusion. Colm Whelan and Ciaron Harkin are both sidelined for the visitors, while Harry Brockbank hurt his calf in St Pat’s Leinster Senior Cup defeat to Wexford. He’s out along with Adam Murphy.

Prediction: Derry.

Saturday: Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers, Showgrounds (7.45pm).





FIRST DIVISION:

Finn Harps v Galway United, Finn Park (8pm):

Former league stalwart Dave Rogers returns as manager of Harps, whose ex-boss Ollie Horgan arrives as assistant to Galway’s John Caulfield. Neither team have reported any absentees for a match between two of the sides fancied to compete with favourites Waterford for the title.

Prediction: Draw.

Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers, Mounthawk Park (7.45pm):

History will be made in the Kingdom when the country is represented on the national stage. Mark Carey is ruled out for the hosts with Stephen McCarthy, Junior Ankomah and Cianan Cooney to be assessed. Trying to contain Cobh’s new recruit Jack Doherty constitutes their biggest task.

Prediction: Draw.

Treaty United v Bray Wanderers, Markets Field (7.45pm):

Ian Ryan’s tenure at Bray kicks off against a side that belied their amateur status by reaching the playoffs in their two seasons so far. Marc Ludden has been appointed captain of the Limerick side. Big-spending Bray must plan without new skipper Dave Webster and Darren Craven, both recovering from knocks.

Prediction: Bray.

Wexford v Waterford, Ferrycarrig Park (7.45pm):

The Blues will get an early test when their south-east rivals, bolstered by the experience of Premier Division pair Conor Levingston and Ethan Boyles, square up at a full Ferrycarrig. Waterford, missing injured goalkeeper Matt Connor, possess a squad brimful of top-flight standard, however.

Prediction: Waterford.

Saturday: Longford Town v Athlone Town, Bishopsgate (7.30pm).