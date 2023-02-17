'We’d be silly to not try and take advantage' - Campbell's long-throw a worthy weapon for Ireland 

It’s close to eight years since Megan Campbell has seen her sister Jamiee in person.

Given Megan’s commitments to the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team and Liverpool Football Club as well as Jamiee’s relocation to Adelaide almost a decade ago, their paths have rarely crossed since.

But Ireland’s qualification for this summer’s Women’s World Cup, where Australia will be their base, has raised the possibility of a Campbell family reunion.

“Yeah, fingers crossed. We will see. She (Jamiee) is going to go and support the national team, she is already asking for things to be sent over from Paddy’s Day in Ireland, so she can go and support them.

“She is looking forward to it. She says there is a good bit of hype around the country, and around each city and state, but they are all buzzing.

“The amount of Irish that are over in Australia, it is nearly 50-50 at this rate. So, they are all buzzing for it,” says Megan.

The reason her fingers are crossed is because she refuses to take her place in Vera Pauw’s squad for granted.

But the Drogheda native has become a regular in the Irish starting eleven in recent times and her incredibly long throw-ins have caused havoc for opposition defences.

Still though, she refuses to take it as a given that she will be on the plane to Oz – where her sister will be waiting – in a few months’ time.

The defender’s focus now is simply to continue staking her claim during Ireland’s training camp in Marbella and in their friendly against China PR on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’d be silly to not try and take advantage of the opportunity we have,” continues Campbell. “Obviously you’ve got the likes of Louise Quinn and Diane Caldwell who are giants in the air.

“With them getting on the end of a throw-in it’s something we should work on and take advantage of against opponents.

“It is something we will work on in this camp and probably continuously going into competition.

“Hopefully, depending on who is on that plane… it might be a story but we’ll see. We’re working hard.

“To be honest with you I’m trying not to think about it (the World Cup). It sounds silly, but week by week, month by month, I’m trying to just stay focused on my own performances, my own work and fingers crossed come the 8th of July when the plane is leaving for Australia, I’m possibly on it.

“I’m working hard. There’s many girls here that can take those squad places. The decision is not ours. We’ve just got to continue working hard and focusing on ourselves individually and collectively.

“Nobody is getting ahead of themselves. There are 23 places up for grabs and we are all working as hard as we can to be on that plane.

“Ultimately, some people will be disappointed, and some will be happy, over-joyed. That is football but until that point, we all have to keep our heads down and work hard because you never know what could happen.”