Lee Mason not selected as VAR this weekend after offside error

Lee Mason has not been selected as a VAR for the next round of Premier League matches following his offside error last weekend
Lee Mason not selected as VAR this weekend after offside error

ERROR: Lee Mason has not been selected as a VAR for this weekend’s Premier League matches. Pic: Peter Powell/PA

Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 12:30
Jamie Gardner

Lee Mason has not been selected as a VAR for the next round of Premier League matches following his offside error last weekend.

Mason failed to spot an offside in the build-up to Brentford’s equalising goal away to Arsenal last Saturday.

His name was absent from the appointments list published on the Premier League website at noon.

John Brooks, who was replaced as VAR for Monday night’s Merseyside derby and the Arsenal v Manchester City match on Wednesday after he wrongly disallowed a goal for Brighton against Crystal Palace, returns as a fourth official for the Aston Villa v Arsenal game on Saturday.

More in this section

Manchester United File Photo Emir of Qatar poised to offer more than £4bn to buy Manchester United
Nathan Jones File Photo Nathan Jones’s exit robs us of the funniest manager in Premier League history
Liverpool v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Final - Stade de France Liverpool urge UEFA to implement all recommendations from CL final report
RefereesPlace: UK
<p>BOYCOTT: GB boxers will not participate in next month’s Women’s World Championships. Pic: David Davies/PA</p>

Great Britain to boycott Women’s Boxing World Championships in India

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.268 s