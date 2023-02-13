John Brooks taken off VAR duty for two matches following Brighton error

The VAR official ruled out a goal by Pervis Estupinan for Brighton.
TUNING OUT: John Brooks has been replaced on VAR duties for the Merseyside derby and the Arsenal v Manchester City match this week (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 11:19
Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

The VAR who wrongly disallowed a Brighton goal against Crystal Palace at the weekend has been replaced for two matches he was due to officiate this week.

John Brooks ruled out a goal by Pervis Estupinan after drawing the offside lines against the wrong Palace player, one of two major offside errors by VARs during Saturday’s action.

Brooks had been due to act as VAR for Monday night’s Merseyside derby and the Arsenal v Manchester City match on Wednesday, but Professional Game Match Officials (PGMOL) has confirmed Brooks has been replaced by Andre Marriner and David Coote respectively for those matches.

PGMOL’s chief refereeing officer Howard Webb has called a referees meeting for Tuesday in the wake of the two high-profile errors made in the Premier League over the weekend.

The other involved dedicated VAR Lee Mason, who failed to check an offside in the build-up to Ivan Toney’s equaliser for Brentford at Arsenal.

Appointments for the next round of Premier League matches are due to be confirmed at midday on Tuesday.

Referees
John Brooks taken off VAR duty for two matches following Brighton error

