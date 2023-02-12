Irish soccer community mourns death of Theo Dunne 

Dunne, whose son Tommy managed Cork City, also holds the distinction of being the only player to captain a League of Ireland club at the Nou Camp.
Irish soccer community mourns death of Theo Dunne 

RIP: The late Theo Dunne, right, and his son, Tommy Dunne pictured in the UCD dressing room in 2002. Dublin. Pic: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE

Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 22:21
John Fallon

The death has taken place of Theo Dunne, Shelbourne’s FAI Cup winner of 1960 and the man who led UCD to shock victory in the same competition as coach in 1984.

Dunne, whose son Tommy managed Cork City, also holds the distinction of being the only player to captain a League of Ireland club at the Nou Camp.

Having lost the first leg of the 1963 European Cup winners’ Cup tie 2-0 before 20,000 fans at Tolka Park, Pat Bonham penalty put Gerry Doyle’s side ahead in Spain but a powerful Barcelona unit replied with three unanswered goals.

Known as a neat right-half in his day, Dunne has arguably greater success in the dugout.

UCD, only five years in the League of Ireland, were rank outsiders to beat Shamrock Rovers in the 1984 Cup final but they did and then met Dunne’s boyhood idols Everton in European competition the following season.

His nephew, Irish international Richard, and son Thomas – part of Derry City’s last title win in 1997 – maintained the family tradition, as have his grandsons Gavin Molloy and Evan Caffrey – both part of Damien Duff’s side at his first football love, Shelbourne.

'Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis'

More in this section

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Man City close in on Arsenal after outclassing Villa  
Nathan Jones File Photo Southampton could move for Jesse Marsch after sacking Nathan Jones
Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League - Elland Road Issue of ‘tragedy chanting’ a ‘matter of urgency’ after Elland Road chants
Millwall v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship

Former Ireland defender Chris Hughton named Ghana head coach

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.25 s