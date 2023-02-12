Irish soccer community mourns death of Theo Dunne 

The death has taken place of Theo Dunne, Shelbourne’s FAI Cup winner of 1960 and the man who led UCD to shock victory in the same competition as coach in 1984.
Dunne, whose son Tommy managed Cork City, also holds the distinction of being the only player to captain a League of Ireland club at the Nou Camp.
Having lost the first leg of the 1963 European Cup winners’ Cup tie 2-0 before 20,000 fans at Tolka Park, Pat Bonham penalty put Gerry Doyle’s side ahead in Spain but a powerful Barcelona unit replied with three unanswered goals.
Known as a neat right-half in his day, Dunne has arguably greater success in the dugout.
UCD, only five years in the League of Ireland, were rank outsiders to beat Shamrock Rovers in the 1984 Cup final but they did and then met Dunne’s boyhood idols Everton in European competition the following season.
His nephew, Irish international Richard, and son Thomas – part of Derry City’s last title win in 1997 – maintained the family tradition, as have his grandsons Gavin Molloy and Evan Caffrey – both part of Damien Duff’s side at his first football love, Shelbourne.
'Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis'