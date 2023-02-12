Rashford and Garnacho strike late on to boost United's top-four hopes 

Leeds 0 Manchester United 2

Late goals by Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho gave Manchester United's hopes of securing a Premier League top four place a big boost at Elland Road.

United looked as if they would have to settle for a second draw in five days with Leeds until Rashford and Garnacho struck in the last 10 minutes.

Rashford produced a fine header from Luke Shaw's cross in the 80th minute to continue a hot streak that has brought him 13 goals in 15 appearances for United since returning from the World Cup.

And Argentinian youngster Garnacho, who had replaced Jadon Sancho after an hour, raced through four minutes later to score with a fine shot to make sure of the victory.

But Leeds, who had drawn 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday, gave United another tough battle in a match full of aggression and intensity but lacking in real quality - until the two late goals.

The Yorkshire club are still looking for their first Premier League win since early November and will step up their search for a manager this week after sacking Jesse Marsch.

Tyler Adams set the tone with two bone-shaking tackles on Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia in the early minutes and the first half was littered with free-kicks with neither side being able to get into any sort of rhythm.

United had started Wednesday's game slowly - when they conceded in the first minute - and they were lucky not to fall behind in the third minute when Crysenico Summerville fired over from 10 yards.

Given the number of challenges and tackles flying in, it was no surprise that referee Paul Tierney was soon brandishing yellow cards - with Fred, Junior Firpo and Weston McKennie all on the receiving end.

It took the visitors 20 minutes to threaten the Leeds goal but Bruno Fernandes' tame shot rolled wide after he had been set up by Sancho. Summerville saw a close range effort saved by David De Gea while Fernandes saw his shot saved by Illan Meslier.

Fernandes wasted another chance just before the break when he raced clear after intercepting Max Wober's pass but saw his shot saved by Meslier's outstretched right boot. From the corner, Fernandes' header almost deflected into the net off Luke Ayling.

Leeds started the second half like they had the first - on the front foot and taking the game to United. De Gea saved well from Summerville while Luke Ayling had a shot blocked by Luke Shaw before sending an acrobatic overhead kick into De Gea's arms.

But the arrival of Garnacho and Leandro Martinez after an hour sparked an immediate improvement in Erik Ten Hag's team and instilled some composoure into their play.

Diogo Dalot struck the bar with a 20-yard shot, Fed curled an effort just wide before Rashford - who had a relatively quiet game - broke the deadlock before Garnacho sealed the points.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier 7; Ayling 8, Koch 7, Wober 6, Firpo 6; Adams 7, McKennie 6 (Greenwood 86, 5); Summerville 7, Harrison 6 (Aaaronson 73, 5), Gnonto 6; Bamford 6 (Rutter 57, 6).

Unused subs: Roble, Gyabi, Kristensen, Monteiro, Joseph, Mullen.

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): De Gea 7, Dalot 6 (Wan-Bissaka 2, 5), Maguire 6, Shaw 6, Malacia 6 (Martinez 60, 7); Sabitzer 6, Fred 7; Sancho 5 (Garnacho 60, 7), Fernandes 7, Rashford 7 (Elanga 90) Weghorst 6.

Unused subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Varane, Pellistri, Iqbal.

Referee: Paul Tierney 6.