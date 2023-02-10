Derry get early season boost after capturing President's Cup

Derry City gained a significant confidence boost prior to the start of the new season having claimed their first President's Cup title when defeating Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell
Derry get early season boost after capturing President's Cup

DRINK IT IN: Derry’s Sadou Diallo and Adam O’Reilly with The President's Cup. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 22:12
Arthur Duffy

President's Cup final

DERRY CITY 2 SHAMROCK ROVERS 0 

Derry City gained a significant confidence boost prior to the start of the new season having claimed their first President's Cup title when defeating current champions, Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell.

A near capacity attendance of 4,000 saw President Michael Higgins introduced to the players beforehand while the Derry supporters also expressed sympathy to team boss, Ruaidhri Higgins, following the sudden death of his brother Kevin in midweek, with one minute of applause.

However, on a disappointing note, news of a suspected bomb alert in close proximity to the stadium saw the PSNI forced to close off routes outside of the ground.

The Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, was in attendance but left before 15 minutes before the final whistle.

On the pitch, neither side was prepared to give a inch, referee Neil Doyle, was involved in the action from an early stage when producing a yellow card to Rovers centre-half, Daniel Cleary following his robust challenge to haly.

Both sides threatened during those early stages but it was the home side who moved into the driving seat in the 23rd minute.

The busy Michael Duffy broke on the left flank and his low centre into the danger area was turned into the net by the alert Will Patching from close range.

And Derry doubled their lead in the 39th minute following a goalkeeping howler by Rovers keeper, Leon Pohls.

Another superb deep crossfield pass from centre-back, Mark Connolly again found Duffy in space and and having moved the ball forward the winger opted to let fly from 20 yards, the ball finding its way to the net through the hands and legs of the stunned visiting custodian.

Johnny Kenny brought the best out of Brian Maher in Rovers' first attack while at the other end Cian Kavanagh smashed a shot off the Rovers crossbar, before the ball was lashed into the side-netting.

And during the end-to-end action, Derry's Sadou Diallo was carded for a heavy challenge on the half-way line.

Derry sub, Jamie McGonigle had a shot blocked in the 70th minute when well placed while Rovers sub, Graham Burke, had a shot deflected into the path of the Derry keeper minutes later.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Coll, Connolly, S McEleney, McJannett; Doherty, Diallo, O'Reilly, Patching, Duffy (Ward 87); Kavanagh (McGonigle 56). 

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Pohls, Cleary (Clarke 46), Lops, Grace, Watts (Greene 65), Nugent (Farrugia 46), Towell (Byrne 46), Poom, Kenny (Power 65), Burt (Burke 46), Cruise. 

Referee: N. Doyle (Dublin).

More in this section

Manchester City v Arsenal - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - Etihad Stadium Pep Guardiola says Premier League clubs are behind Manchester City charges
Manchester City file photo Pep Guardiola ‘convinced’ of Man City’s innocence over alleged rule breaches
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Premier League - Old Trafford Erik ten Hag enjoying the task of developing Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester City file photo

Pep Guardiola criticises Premier League rivals as he defiantly defends Man City

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.233 s