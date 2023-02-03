Leinster Schools Senior Cup: Roscrea set up Rock quarter-final 

Cistercian College Roscrea will face defending champions Blackrock College at the quarter-final stage of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup after they came from behind to defeat CUS 29-17 in an opening round clash at Lakelands Park on Friday afternoon.

Despite finding themselves 10 points in front early on at the home of Terenure College - thanks in no small part to a try from winger Dan Punch - the side from the Offaly-Tipperary border were facing into a 12-10 interval deficit following a subsequent scoring blitz by their south Dublin counterparts.