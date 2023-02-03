Leinster Schools Senior Cup: Roscrea set up Rock quarter-final 

Cistercian College Roscrea will face defending champions Blackrock College at the quarter-final stage of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup after they came from behind to defeat CUS 29-17 in an opening round clash at Lakelands Park on Friday afternoon.
Despite finding themselves 10 points in front early on at the home of Terenure College - thanks in no small part to a try from winger Dan Punch - the side from the Offaly-Tipperary border were facing into a 12-10 interval deficit following a subsequent scoring blitz by their south Dublin counterparts.
However, 19 points without reply on the resumption (including two tries in the space of three minutes by Adrian Dunne) saw Roscrea moving back into the driving seat in advance of a late consolation score from their opponents.
At nearby Energia Park in Donnybrook, CBC Monkstown emerged as deserved winners over St Vincent’s Castleknock College on a final scoreline of 22-12.
While Castleknock drew first blood with a try from No 8 Danny Ruane, Charlie Meagher, Luan Moloney and Rory Balmaine all crossed the whitewash to hand CBC a 15-5 interval buffer.
The pressure was ramped up on them when ‘Knock centre Peter McEntegart powered over for a converted score, before a penalty try on 68 minutes put Monkstown into a last-eight bout against Newbridge College.
2022 finalists Gonzaga College will take on near neighbours St Mary’s College following their emphatic 64-15 success over St Andrew’s College at Castle Avenue. Full-back Hugo McLaughlin helped him to a hat-trick of tries and Paul Wilson (an All-Ireland minor football championship winner with Meath in 2021) also helped himself to a brace as the Ranelagh outfit sent out a serious statement of intent.
Completing the quarter-final draw for this year’s Senior Cup is the mouthwatering meeting of St Michael’s College and Clongowes Wood College.