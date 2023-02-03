Everything is possible – Cristian Stellini won’t rule out Antonio Conte return

Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini has not ruled out boss Antonio Conte from being present for Sunday’s visit of Manchester City
COMEBACK: Cristian Stellini, left, has not given up hope of Antonio Conte being on the Tottenham touchline for Sunday’s visit of Manchester City. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA

Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 14:46
George Sessions

Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini has not ruled out boss Antonio Conte from being present for Sunday’s visit of Manchester City.

Conte is still in Italy following surgery to remove his gallbladder on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old returned to his home country following last weekend’s FA Cup win over Preston but was taken ill with “severe abdominal pain” that was later diagnosed as cholecystitis.

While the Spurs boss revealed on Instagram that his surgery had “gone well” and he was “feeling much better”, it had been expected he would not be at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday – but his long-serving assistant did not rule out the possibility of the Italian being on the touchline.

Stellini said: “We don’t know yet when Antonio is coming back. Everything is possible.

“The surgery was good, he is recovering well. At the moment he is at home. We have two days for the game and everything can happen.”

Jurgen Klopp says there is no room for self-pity at Liverpool (John Walton/PA)

Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool players that ‘self-pity is not allowed’

