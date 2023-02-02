Former Cork City defender Kalen Spillane signs for Kerry FC 

Former Cork City centre-back Kalen Spillane has made his return to the League of Ireland pyramid by signing for the newest Munster outfit, Kerry FC.

Carrigaline-native Spillane spent four years at Turner's Cross from 2010 to 2014, before moving up the west coast to Sligo Rovers for his final year playing League of Ireland football.

Spillane (31) most recently plied his trade in the Munster Senior League with Avondale and Carrigaline United, and also had a stint playing for St Kilda's in Australia.

Speaking on his signing for Kerry FC, Spillane said: “First of all, I’m delighted to be back in the League of Ireland and to represent Kerry Football Club is an honour for both myself and my family.

"I’m looking forward to the journey ahead this season and I am eager to get going on February 17th. I want to repay the club and the manager for the faith they have shown in me”

Manager Dennehy added: “Kalen is a player I’ve been aware of since my time at Cork City in the League of Ireland. He’s been out of League of Ireland football for a few years but always had the attributes to play at this level.

"When Kerry FC’s involvement in the league was announced, Kalen was one of the first players who showed great interest and desire to be a part of this project. Even with work and family commitments, he showed a great attitude and commitment to travelling down for training and has fitted in really well with the group.

"He has blended in really well with all the players. I’m sure we will see all of Kalen’s attributes as the season goes on.