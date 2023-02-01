Hakim Ziyech’s loan to PSG from Chelsea falls through due to paperwork error

A deal for Hakim Ziyech to join Paris St Germain from Chelsea was blocked by French football’s governing body after documents were not filed in time, the PA news agency understands.

A loan between the clubs had been agreed before Tuesday’s deadline with the 29-year-old travelling to Paris ready to complete a deal, but PSG were informed on Wednesday that the Ligue de Football Professionnel was not notified in time for the transfer to be completed.

PSG have blamed Chelsea, claiming that the club’s lawyers first sent them an incorrect document, then twice sent an unsigned version of the correct one.

Chelsea dispute this, saying that the Ligue 1 side sent a copy of the loan agreement for them to sign, which they returned ahead of the deadline. However, the club maintains a technical problem meant PSG did not receive it.

Chelsea say the French club then sent another copy of the agreement signed by themselves and the player, which Chelsea returned, but the earlier hold-up meant the agreement did not arrive in time for PSG to send it to the league by the 11pm (10pm GMT) deadline.

An appeal by the Ligue 1 champions was rejected by the LFP on Wednesday morning.

It means Ziyech – who has played 10 times in the Premier League this season, including four times since returning from helping Morocco finish fourth at the World Cup – will remain at Stamford Bridge for the remainder of the campaign.

Hakim Ziyech helped Morocco finish fourth at the World Cup in Qatar (Mike Egerton/PA)

It is understood that the player contacted owner Todd Boehly personally in an attempt to ensure the move was finalised before the deadline.

The Blues have been hampered by an injury crisis since the league resumed at the end of December and at one stage had 10 players unavailable to head coach Graham Potter.

The club have since spent £318million on eight new recruits during the January transfer window, meaning the winger’s chances in the first team are likely to be limited, particularly as injured players start to return.