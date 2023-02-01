Rianna Jarrett hoping to put injury woes behind her after Wexford move

Rianna Jarrett hopes her return to her hometown club of Wexford coincides with an end of her injury problems.

The Ireland international had been in England since 2020, initially at Brighton and Hove Albion and then London City Lionesses, but injuries disrupted her progress and a homecoming ahead of the new Premier Division season in March was felt the best stimulus for her career.

Jarrett gained legendary status from her first spell at Wexford, winning three League titles and three FAI Cups during a golden streak of 99 goals in 108 appearances over almost a decade.

The national league Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019 is glad to be back with the side considered capable of challenging champions Shelbourne, Athlone Town and Shamrock Rovers for honours this term.

“I’m excited to get back working with manager Stephen Quinn and the team; there’s a lot of familiar faces that I’ve played with previously like Kylie Murphy, Ciara Rossiter, Lolly Conlon, Edel Kennedy and Lauren Dwyer who have all been there from the start.

“For me obviously been out injured for the last 12 months, the next couple of weeks are about building fitness, building form and obviously building connections in training so I’m really looking forward to getting started this week with the girls.”

Jarrett had been part of the initial squads under Vera Pauw’s reign, scoring in the 3-2 win over Ukraine in 2019, but is stuck on 16 caps. Regaining her match sharpness by collaborating with the league’s top scorer from last season is the mission.

“The recent announcement of Emily Corbet coming in from Athlone is exciting,” Jarrett noted.

“She hit the ground running last year with Athlone and hopefully I can partner up with her and we’ll be a good strikeforce.”