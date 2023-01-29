Brighton and Ireland face anxious wait for Ferguson injury update

Evan Ferguson’s explosive start to life as a Premier League footballer seems certain to be halted after he was victim of a horrible challenge by Fabinho.

Knocking holders Liverpool out of the FA Cup at the fourth-round stage was a fillip for Brighton and Hove Albion but thoughts immediately turned to the wellbeing of their 18-year-old Irish striker.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi will await the results of scans before establishing the recovery timeframe: "No, we'll see in the next few days if it's an important injury," the Italian replied when asked if the teen was okay.

Since his goal against Arsenal on New Year’s Eve, the Bettystown native was on-target against both Everton and Leicester City during De Zerbi’s Seagulls revolution.

He was denied a fourth goal by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s clearance off the line in the first half but his overall performance reflected a player in pole position to make a first competitive international start in Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualification opener against France on March 27.

Irish fans can only pray this set-back doesn’t derail that prospect.

As the game entered its final stages, just after Kauro Mitoma had put the hosts ahead, the first involvement of substitute Fabinho was to rake his studs down the Achilles of Ferguson as he tried to hold up the ball on the halfway line.

Medical attention as he laid on his back lasted several minutes before Ferguson rose to his feet and hobbled off the pitch, assisted by the physio and doctor.

The Brazilian’s reaction confirmed his anticipation of trouble brewing but referee David Coote’s yellow card remained unchanged despite a second opinion by VAR official Neil Swarbrick. Both Glenn Murray and Karen Carney in the ITV studios were puzzled by the outcome.

The Brighton manager was more diplomatic. He said: "Fabinho, I'm sure, is an honest, correct player. On the pitch this can happen; this accident, this foul."