Sligo's Aidan Keena moves to English League One club Cheltenham Town

The Mullingar man has begun pre-season still a Sligo player but was in demand despite agreeing a contract extension last summer and he’s returned to the UK.
ON THE MOVE: Aidan Keena. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sun, 29 Jan, 2023 - 14:43
John Fallon

Last season’s League of Ireland top scorer Aidan Keena has been snapped up by English League One club Cheltenham Town.

The Mullingar man had begun pre-season still a Sligo player but was in demand despite agreeing a contract extension last summer and he’s returned to the UK.

His initial spell across the water came after Hearts snapped him up from St Patrick’s Athletic in 2017 as a teen, breaking into the Jam Tarts team before stints at Hartlepool and an especially prolific one with Falkirk. Champions Shamrock Rovers were also interested in the 23-year-old who scored 21 goals in his one season back home but the team situated 18th in the third tier of English football made the biggest play and agreed terms with both club and player.

Cheltenham Town Director of Football, Micky Moore, was delighted to sign the 23-year-old on a three-year contract.

"Aidan was our number one target of the window," said Moore of the forward, who was part of the U21 squad in 2019 when managed by Stephen Kenny.

"I know the window has been frustrating from the outside, but we've worked really hard to fight off a lot of competition, and I'm really happy we've been able to sign Aidan for Cheltenham.”

