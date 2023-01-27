Arsenal make £60m bid for Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo

Caicedo also a target for Chelsea, who made £55m verbal offer
Arsenal make £60m bid for Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo

Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo during the penalty shootout during the Carabao Cup fourth round match at The Valley, London. Picture date: Wednesday December 21, 2022.

Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 12:22
 Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal have submitted a £60m bid to sign Moisés Caicedo from Brighton as Mikel Arteta tries to strengthen his squad for the title run-in.

Chelsea had a £55m verbal proposal for the midfielder rejected this month and Brighton hope to keep the 21-year-old but Arsenal are pushing for a deal and negotiations are a key juncture.

Arteta said this week he wanted a midfielder because of a knee injury to Mohamed Elneny. With Arsenal five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand the manager is determined not to waste the chance to win the club’s first title since 2004.

This month Arsenal have brought in the forward Leandro Trossard from Brighton for up to £26m and the defender Jakub Kiwior from Spezia for about £22m including add-ons.

Leicester are in advanced talks to sign the winger Tetê from Lyon. The Brazilian had been linked with Leeds but the Yorkshire club are focused on trying to buy the midfielder Weston McKennie from Juventus.

Wolves have a deal to sign João Gomes from Flamengo for €18m (£15.8m) plus add-ons, with the Brazilian club getting a sell-on clause for the 21-year-old midfielder.

Nottingham Forest are keen to loan Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain. The goalkeeper is open to the move but his club are deciding whether to sanction it.

Guardian

More in this section

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Everton set to appoint former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as new manager
AFC Sudbury v Colchester United: Emirates FA Cup First Round FA Cup fourth round: 10 things to look out for this weekend
Ronaldo's Al Nassr knocked out of Saudi Super Cup Ronaldo's Al Nassr knocked out of Saudi Super Cup
#Arsenal
Sheffield United v Rotherham United - Sky Bet Championship - Bramall Lane

Middlesbrough lead queue to land Ireland striker Ogbene

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.264 s