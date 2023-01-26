Liverpool teenager Stefan Bajcetic rewarded with new four-year deal

The 18-year-old has made 10 appearances for the club.
NEW DEAL: Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has signed a new contract (Nick Potts/PA)

Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 16:00
Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool teenager Stefan Bajcetic has been rewarded for his first-team breakthrough this season with a new contract.

The 18-year-old has made starts in the Premier League – also scoring his first goal – FA and Carabao Cups and also made his Champions League debut in 10 appearances.

Bajcetic, who admits his rapid rise from under-18s football last season to first-team squad has surprised even him, has agreed a new four-year deal.

Manager Jurgen Klopp praised Bajcetic’s progress this season, saying: “There was a door – I’m not even sure it was open – but he ran through it and he was really exceptional.”

The new contract for the Spaniard, who joined in December 2020 from Celta Vigo for £220,000, reflects the club’s policy of acquiring and retaining the best available young talent with nine of the last 10 permanent signings aged 25 or under.

