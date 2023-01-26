Confirmed: Mark O'Mahony joins Brighton from Cork City 

Cork City striker Mark O'Mahony has joined Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee.

O'Mahony - who has been prolific at underage international level, and was named the FAI’s U-17 Men’s International Player of the Year last year - has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Seagulls.

The 18-year-old will link up with the Premier League side's under-21s.

The Carrigaline native said: “I got to know the club and the coaches well during my trial and I knew early on that I wanted to sign here.

“Brighton’s academy is one of the best in the country, especially with the way young players are given an opportunity and a pathway.

We are pleased to confirm the signing of striker Mark O'Mahony from Cork City, subject to international clearance.



— Brighton & Hove Albion

“I spoke to a few of the Irish boys in the group about what the club is like and they all spoke really highly of what’s in place here, so it was an easy decision.”

Cork City manager Colin Healy wished the youngster luck ahead of the move across the water: “Mark has done really well for us since he joined the club, coming into the academy at a young age and he has played all the way up and into the first team last season. We know the ability that he has and he works really hard as well, so this is a reward for the work that has gone in.

"He is a very talented player and he has a really good attitude, so I am sure he will continue to do well. We all thank him for his contribution to the club and wish him the very best of luck in the future.”

O’Mahony first developed at Carrigaline United before moving to Cork City’s Academy, where he progressed through the age-levels to attract the eye of first-team boss Healy.

Having penned his first professional contract in January of 2022, O’Mahony was handed his debut in March, going on to make eight additional outings as his hometown club stormed to the First Division title.

O'Mahony joins the growing cohort of young Irish talent at Brighton, with Evan Ferguson leading the line for the first-team in recent weeks, while Andrew Moran, James Furlong and Jamie Mullins - recently signed from Bohemians - are also on the books.