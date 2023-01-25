Collingwood Cup: UCC blow Mary I away to set up quarter-final clash with Galway 

University College Cork will face their Galway counterparts in the Collingwood Cup quarter-final after sweeping past Mary Immaculate College 8-0 on Wednesday night.

The draw for the last-eight blitz in Northern Ireland from February 13-15 had been conducted by former competition winner and Dundalk legend David McMillan earlier on Wednesday at Trinity College, whose representative side were knocked out on the adjacent home turf by University of Limerick.