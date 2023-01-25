Collingwood Cup: UCC blow Mary I away to set up quarter-final clash with Galway 

University College Dublin, who lifted their first primary trophy since 2018 last March, will meet locals Ulster University at Jordanstown in their quarter-final clash.
A general view of the Collingwood Cup. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 17:58
John Fallon

University College Cork will face their Galway counterparts in the Collingwood Cup quarter-final after sweeping past Mary Immaculate College 8-0 on Wednesday night.

The draw for the last-eight blitz in Northern Ireland from February 13-15 had been conducted by former competition winner and Dundalk legend David McMillan earlier on Wednesday at Trinity College, whose representative side were knocked out on the adjacent home turf by University of Limerick.

First-half goals from Conor Butler and David McCarthy had Trinity reeling and their reply, though Conor Dalton’s stoppage-time strike, came too late to mount a comeback.

Brendan Dillon (Secretary, Irish Universities Football Association), Martina Madden (O’Neills Sports), David McMillan and Ray McNally (Chairman, Irish Universities Football Association) at the draw on Wednesday.

Queens against Maynooth completes the line-up for a feast of football that culminates with the final on February 15 at Larne’s Inver Park.

Collingwood Cup quarter-final draw: Ulster University v University College Dublin; University of Galway v University College Cork: Queens v Maynooth University; University Limerick v DCU. 

Semi-final draw: C v D; A v B.

