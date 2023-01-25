Jim Goodwin kept in Aberdeen job but board demand response to Darvel shock

Sixth-tier Darvel stunned the cinch Premiership side by a 1-0 score in a fourth-round Scottish Cup tie.
Jim Goodwin will take charge of Aberdeen’s trip to Hibernian (Steve Welsh/PA)
Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 20:10
PA

Jim Goodwin will take charge of Aberdeen at the weekend but has been left in no doubt that the club’s board are “seeking an immediate response” following Monday’s shock cup defeat to junior side Darvel.

It further piled the pressure on Goodwin, who only joined the club in February after leaving St Mirren, following a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Hearts earlier in the month.

A board meeting took place on Wednesday where the future of the 41-year-old manager was a key topic of debate but he is set to carry on in his role and will take charge of Saturday’s trip to Hibernian.

Chairman Dave Cormack said in a statement: “We all recognise that Monday’s disastrous result in the Scottish Cup was totally unacceptable.

“It added insult to injury after such a poor result against Hearts, following what was a strong performance in the semi-final against Rangers at Hampden.

“The football monitoring board, comprising Stewart Milne, Willie Garner, Steven Gunn and me, have now had a full and frank meeting with Jim. It wasn’t an easy conversation, but necessary after the overall poor results since the World Cup break.

“From our wider discussions over the last two days, we believe that the senior players and the squad are behind the manager. Combined with our discussions at today’s meeting, Jim will be in the dug-out on Saturday.

“However, to be clear, Jim has been left in no doubt that the Board and the fans are seeking an immediate response from him and the players.”

