Anthony Barry turns down chance of Ireland comeback

Stephen Kenny has missed out on his No 1 target for his No 3 position – former Ireland coach Anthony Barry.

The Chelsea guru’s exit from the Belgium set-up once Roberto Martinez left the post immediately after the World Cup created the possibility of a return to the Ireland scene for the 36-year-old.

As revealed in Tuesday’s Irish Examiner, contact was made by the Ireland manager in recent weeks as he seeks to fill the role vacant since John Eustace’s departure in July but after giving the proposal some thought the Liverpudlian has politely declined.

It is conceivable that Barry could reunite with Martinez in the Portugal post he has since assumed to complement his club duties with further international exposure.

Convincing Barry to make a comeback would have been considered a coup by Kenny as he attempts to make a first splash in a campaign since being promoted from the U21 portfolio almost three years ago.

Barry worked on the Ireland backroom team, alongside Kenny and his assistant Keith Andrews, throughout the World Cup qualifying campaign of 2021 after replacing the departed Damien Duff.

He subsequently admitted the decision to jump ship for a similar job with Belgium this time last year, as they headed into the World Cup as the top-ranked team, was a no-brainer.

The set-piece specialist continues to work on the first-team staff at Chelsea; Graham Potter being the third manager after Thomas Tuchel and Frank Lampard he’s flanked since joining from Wigan Athletic in 2020.

Barry’s rejection of the offer puts Kenny back to his drawing board, with other contenders being considered.

Former Ireland midfielder Rory Delap, fresh from getting released from his staff by Stoke City manager Alex Neil, is one possibility, as the prospects of landing Manchester City’s Development team coach Brian Barry-Murphy receded late last year.

Ireland begin their Euro ’24 qualifiers by hosting France at Aviva Stadium on March 27, four days after a friendly against lowly Latvia at the same venue.