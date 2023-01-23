Troy Parrott reveals his mental battle to fitness

Ireland striker Troy Parrott has explained the mental challenges he faced in spending three months sidelined with an injury.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has just returned to fitness for his on-loan club Preston North End after suffering a freak knock in October.

It was lucky 13 for the Dubliner when he finally got off the mark to bag the winner at Norwich City but amidst the celebrations was left crumpled on the turf clutching his hamstring.

Parrott, who turns 21 next week and has scored four goals in his 14 caps, doesn’t want to dwell on the injury but confesses there the obstacles to overcome were more than just in his body.

His comeback has so encompassed two substitute appearances in the Championship against Norwich and Birmingham City last weekend but he must sit this Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round clash against his parent club.

"It has been a long three months and tough as well, mentally and physically, so to be back out there with the boys on the pitch, just running around and touching a ball again, I'm happy,” he admitted when speaking on The Weekend Warm Up on Preston's YouTube channel.

"Thinking back on it now, the first six or seven weeks went really quick.

“It was just about getting the mobility back in my hamstring. I think it started to drag a little bit when I was back on the pitch where I'm kicking balls, running around but I can't get back involved with the lads yet.

"It was tough just being out on the training pitch just me and the physios and sport scientists, but just me on my own.

“It was tough every day having to go to the gym and finishing late. Now that I think about it and I'm back training, it was all worth it."

Parrott has moved north from London for a loan deal that was brokered immediately after he’d penned a new contract at Tottenham and the arrival of his family assisted his recovery.

"I have been in a good mindset to be fair,” he said. “I like it here. I've got my family with me who support me well.

"Just the fact I knew I was going to be out for quite a long time took a bit of a toll on me. I just wanted to kick on with the season and start scoring some goals.

"It (the injury) happened when I scored my first goal, where I thought from then on I could have kicked on and scored a lot more.

“Now I feel like I've come back better, I've come back stronger than I was even before I was injured, so a big second half to the season."

"I feel sharp, I feel strong. There's nothing in the back of my mind thinking about the injury. It's gone to me."

"I'm just ready to get back going now, get back on the pitch, take some chances, score some goals and be back out there with the boys getting good results.”

Parrot has joked that he won’t be providing Preston boss Ryan Lowe with intelligence on his Spurs teammates; his mind occupied instead by missing out under the terms of his temporary deal.

“It will be a good game to watch at Deepdale but I’m a bit gutted in a way that I can't play," he stressed.

"All I need now is game time and minutes, so to miss out on another week of football is not ideal."

Preston will still have an Irish legion gunning to upset the Premier League stalwarts. Captain Alan Browne hit the net in Saturday’s win at Birmingham while Greg Cunningham and Robbie Brady could also feature.

Then there’s two English-born, Irish-eligible loanees up front – Everton’s Tom Cannon and Liam Delap from Manchester City.

Brady battled back from a niggling calf problem to flourish over the 90 minutes on Saturday and would like his contract situation resolved.

The Irish international agreed an initial 12-month deal, with no news so far on an extension beyond May.

“I'd like to get something sorted,” the 31-year-old told the Lancashire Post.

"But, where I'm at now I'm feeling good and just looking forward to the next game, then hopefully it will look after itself."