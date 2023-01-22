Lanigan’s Ball at FAI AGM as Browne's defeat opens door for other candidates 

Vladimir Putin’s name will be an unexpected entry into the minutes from Saturday’s FAI annual general meeting but the similarly leftfield Lanigan’s Ball reference will likely resonate deeper.

Tom Browne’s unceremonious expulsion from the association’s board was the standout takeaway from the two-hour summit at the Liffey Hotel, yet the jilted schoolboy/girl representative is up for a comeback battle.

If the issue with his candidature was procedural rather than personal, then rectifying the blunder in the rerun should ensure its a formality.

Nothing in the FAI rules debars the Waterford man from returning to the top table, only this time the election contest absent from the original tilt is probable.

The Dublin District Schoolboys’ League, who had in advance flagged the missteps to the FAI, are expected to propose a rival candidate.

Given FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill suggested that wing, which last year subsumed girls' leagues under a restructure, should consider nominating a female, then former director Ursula Scully of North Tipperary is a prospective contender.

Also being mentioned is Grace McAuley, representing the North Dublin and Metropolitan Girls Leagues.

Sounds just like the “I stepped out and I stepped in again” lyric raised about the director shenanigans on Saturday by John Earley, once he mastered the technology to allow the audience to hear him remotely on the big screen.

“The SFAI will, I'm sure, put forward what they see as the best candidate,” said FAI President Gerry McAnaney afterwards about addressing the vacuum.

“If that candidate is female, it’s fine or if it’s male, it’s fine.” Until that point, and potentially another gathering via the Special General Meeting, the FAI will remain two members short of its 12-person capacity.

Roy Barrett, despite signalling his intention to quit as independent Chairman, could remain for most of the year while the mechanics of the nominations committee chug along. They’ve yet to convene, never mind engage a recruitment firm to seek a suitable replacement and, even then, delays are anticipated.

“It won’t be a rushed affair,” said McAnaney, also on the nomination committee that must also fill the seat vacated by Gary Twohig, another departee from the independent ranks.

“With these things, as we all know in football, no matter who we get, they may have commitments elsewhere. We must give them time and space.”

Formally added to the board on Saturday was Niamh O’Mahony, maintaining the FAI’s trajectory towards reaching the five female director presence essential to avoid state funding cuts.

The Cork woman had fended off competition from Caroline Rhatigan in November to represent the professional chamber, an amalgam of national league clubs, players union and her own entity, the supporters network.

“I’m the first person elected from a supporter organisation to a national federation’s board - which Ireland should be proud of,” she said before being ratified by a 85/8 majority.

“The League of Ireland is the professional league in this country but we cannot survive without each other.

“In my view, if we don’t start working more cohesively, we won’t make the available progress that is ready for Irish football. I believe there is a better future for us all by working together.

“I’ll always be listening, questioning and challenging.”

Packie Bonner and Robert Watt were reelected too and they along with O’Mahony will be immersed in attempting to enhance the League of Ireland’s attractiveness through improved facilities.

Modernising facilities takes money that the FAI doesn't have and Watt, the Department of Health’s secretary general, cited the ambitious medium-term infrastructure plan in his pitch.

Their pleas for Government support, believed to entail a €1bn package over a decade, will take shape this year once the facilities audit conducted by a Welsh specialist company is completed.

That exercise of inspecting grounds and quantifying costs was to be delivered by the end of 2022, if their strategy blueprint was to be believed.

“In many ways, the LOI is the easy bit because we can all see what the facilities look like,” said Hill about the general archaic state of venues nationwide.

“There's three areas there: stadiums, training ground and academies.

“The audit for grassroots is far more complicated and that's what's taking a little bit more time but that's partly because I keep asking questions.

“The bones of the document have been created. We are dropping things into it that will make it more powerful when we present it.”

Before embarking on constructing spanking new arenas, repairing and making safe their existing versions is paramount.

The evacuation of the Markets Field stand marred the First Division playoff between Treaty United and Waterford in October, prompting the traditional FAI investigation promise.

“The report has come in but I can’t say it's concluded because we haven’t reviewed the findings,” Hill updated.

“We’ll do that as quickly as possible and I'm conscious we learn from the incident and say what’s happened in terms of the process. I hope to get that done in the next two weeks and announce accordingly.”