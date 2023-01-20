Cork City recruit Swedish midfielder Albin Winbo

The 25-year-old is a midfielder who spent last season at Norwegian Sandefjord, for whom he played 13 times and scored once.
Cork City recruit Swedish midfielder Albin Winbo

CITY-BOUND: Albin Winto. Pic: TuttoSvenskan/Twitter

Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 15:12
John Fallon

Cork City have recruited Varberg BOIS midfielder Albin Winbo, according to reports in Sweden.

The 25-year-old is a midfielder who spent last season at Norwegian Sandefjord, for whom he played 13 times and scored once.

The newly-promoted Rebels are also likely to recruit left-winger Quentin Seedorf ahead of the season kicking off at home to Bohemians on Friday, February 17.

Colin Healy has so far enlisted the services of striker Ethon Varian, a loan capture from Bohemians, and ex-St Patrick’s Athletic Tunde Owolabi. They will compete with last year’s partnership of Ruairi Keating and Cian Murphy for the front spots.

Mark O’Mahony won’t be around after Brighton and Hove Albion swooped for the teen striker. The clubs have agreed an upfront six-figure fee with increments payable dependent on his progress and any sell-on.

More in this section

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Ashton Gate West Ham seal signing of Danny Ings from Aston Villa
Leicester City v Newcastle United - Premier League - King Power Stadium Eddie Howe wants replacement for Chris Wood to avoid leaving Newcastle short
Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Youth Cup Semi-Final Second Leg Wilcox joins Southampton as director of football
Leicester City v Newcastle United - Premier League - King Power Stadium

Chris Wood completes move to Nottingham Forest from Newcastle

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.262 s