Cork City recruit Swedish midfielder Albin Winbo

Cork City have recruited Varberg BOIS midfielder Albin Winbo, according to reports in Sweden.

The 25-year-old is a midfielder who spent last season at Norwegian Sandefjord, for whom he played 13 times and scored once.

The newly-promoted Rebels are also likely to recruit left-winger Quentin Seedorf ahead of the season kicking off at home to Bohemians on Friday, February 17.

Colin Healy has so far enlisted the services of striker Ethon Varian, a loan capture from Bohemians, and ex-St Patrick’s Athletic Tunde Owolabi. They will compete with last year’s partnership of Ruairi Keating and Cian Murphy for the front spots.

Mark O’Mahony won’t be around after Brighton and Hove Albion swooped for the teen striker. The clubs have agreed an upfront six-figure fee with increments payable dependent on his progress and any sell-on.