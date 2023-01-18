Olise's late stunner halts United’s winning run

Premier League: Crystal Palace 1 (Olise 90+1) Manchester United 1 (Fernandes 43)

PATRICK VIEIRA said before kickoff that Manchester United were very much involved in a title race, and for 90 minutes it looked like he was about to be proved right as United closed in on a tenth successive win that would have taken them into second place.

Bruno Fernandes had given them the lead shortly before half-time and United were moving ahead of Manchester City and Newcastle into second place But a minute into stoppage time, Michael Olise unleashed a stunning free-kick past David De Gea from 25 yards to give Crystal Palace a draw on a desperately disappointing night for Erik Ten Hag and his men.

Fernandes set them on their way with a smartly-worked goal shortly before half-time, and United were heading for their best run since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson 14 years ago.

It was not pretty and United did not exactly exude quality against a poor Palace side, who are on the slide after five defeats in their previous seven games. On a quiet night at the usually noisy Selhurst Park, Vieira's men had managed only two decent efforts on goal before Olise scored, a snapshot from Odsonne Edouard that David De Gea tipped over the bar before half-time, and a powerful header from Marc Guehi that the Spanish keeper also saved well 15 minutes from the end.

Victory would have taken United into the weekend only six points behind Arsenal, whom they face on their return to London on Sunday, but the gap is still eight points.

It is a fixture that evokes images of the glory days of the two clubs, often fiery encounters involving Vieira and Roy Keane going at each other from start to finish.

The former Arsenal midfielder has not built a team in his image, however, and Palace lack skill, aggression or a fighting spirit, the qualities that make Vieira an outstanding player. United have never lacked skill, but they have improved immeasurably since the signing of the bullish Casemiro, who gives their midfield silk and steel in equal measure. The Brazilian has added bite and composure to the creativity of Christian Eriksen and Fernandes, and Erik Ten Hag's side look so much more balanced than they did last season.

Casemiro was involved in most of their best football and even took centre stage in one offbeat moment when a pitch-invader ran over towards him during a break in play. Those of us who were here 28 years ago this month, when Eric Cantona greeted a Palace supporter with a flying kung-fu kick, feared the worst. But this time the fan was all smiles, put his arm around Casemiro's shoulders for a selfie, and sauntered off casually. That is how quiet a game it was.

The big news when the teams were announced was that Wout Weghorst would make his debut for United, having cut short his loan deal from Burnley to Besitkas. The big Dutchman is the type of number nine United have been lacking, with his height and hold-up play, but he was up against Chris Richards, also making his full Premier League debut , and Palace's American centre-back more than held his own.

Weghorst barely touched the ball in his 69 minutes before being replaced by Scott McTominay, apart from one tame header on to the roof of the net after half-an-hour.

In a scruffy first half, neither side created much, as misplaced passes were more commonplace than well-worked moves. The one exception was when Fernandes scored in the 43rd minute. Marcus Rashford set Eriksen free with a lovely forward pass, the Dane slipped clear of his marker to reach the left-hand byline and cut back a clever ball to Fernandes, who had time and space to take one touch before deciding which part of the goal to plant his shot. It was the one move of true quality and should have been enough for victory.

United had other attempts at goal but rarely stretched Vicente Guaita. Luke Shaw volleyed wide early on, Antony lobbed into the side-netting and then shot straight at the keeper, and Rashford put a long-range free-kick well wide of goal.

The second half was not much of an improvement in terms of quality. Both sides huffed and puffed without real threat until the 91st minute, when Palace were awarded a free-kick outside the penalty area on their right. Olise stepped up with a sweet left-foot shot that left De Gea stranded to finally give Palace's supporters something to shout about.

Moments later it was all over and United walked off at the final whistle looking like beaten men.

Plenty of big teams have seen their title credentials fall apart with defeat at Palace and missing out on victory was a blow for United. As was a booking for Casemiro that rules him out of Sunday's visit to the Emirates.

C PALACE 4-3-3: Guaita 7; Clyne 6, Guehi 8, Richards 7, Mitchell 6; Olise 8, Doucoure 6, Hughes 7; Mateta 5, Edouard 5, Zaha 6.

MAN UTD 4-3-3: De Gea 7; Wan Bissaka 7, Varane 7, Martinez 7, Shaw 7; Fernandes 8, Casemiro 8, Eriksen 7; Anthony 6, Weghorst 5, Rashford 6.

Ref Robert Jones 7/10