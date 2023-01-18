Guardiola: ‘People expect us to win — otherwise Pep out’

The champions have fallen eight points behind Arsenal after winning just one of their last three league games.
BAD RUN: Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola. Pic: AP Photo/Dave Thompson

Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 22:30
Mark Mann Bryans

Pep Guardiola has accepted the blame for Manchester City’s recent downturn in form and the break in supply to Erling Haaland up front.

That sequence includes last Saturday’s frustrating derby loss to Manchester United while City also slumped to a Carabao Cup quarter-final loss at Southampton a week ago. City mustered just one shot on target across both games while Haaland, scorer of 27 goals already this season, has not found the net in his last three outings.

City manager Guardiola, whose side face Tottenham this evening (8pm), said: “The way we played in last two games didn’t help Erling to score.

“We have too many players outside and too few inside. Without players inside you cannot defend and you cannot play good, especially in the final third.

“In the build-up you can be wider, but in the final third you have to have players in the middle. If Erling is not there we are not going to score goals.

“In the past we have always had incredible movements in the final third, in the small spaces. Now, in the last two games, we haven’t had it. I would say it was my fault. I didn’t make them understand the way we have to attack.”

Guardiola accepts the onus is on him to make sure City are meeting the expectations people now have for them after winning the title in four of the past five seasons.

He said: “People don’t think about the memories, how good we were. When I die people will talk about how good Pep was. That’s for sure.

“But since we are here, people expect us to perform well, win the games and try to find the way. Otherwise — Pep out. “This is how our jobs work — and I want Pep in! I want to stay here, this is what I want, and for that we have to win games and be there in all the competitions.”

Meanwhile Antonio Conte admits losing three close friends has left him questioning his long-term future.

Gian Piero Ventrone, the club’s fitness coach, died in October before Conte’s friend and former Lazio defender Sinisa Mihajlovic died in December. That was followed by the death of Conte’s former Juventus and Italy team-mate Gianluca Vialli this month.

Conte said: “To lose in such a short time three people that I knew very well... it was not simple.

“This season is a difficult season for me as a personal aspect. For sure, this season is making me to have an important reflection on my future.”

