Connor Ronan set to join Colorado Rapids from Wolves

The globetrotting of Ireland prospect Connor Ronan is set to continue with the Wolves playmaker poised to join Major League Soccer club Colorado Rapids on a permanent deal.

Ronan, now 24, has been tipped for stardom since switching from his homeland of England to Ireland at 16 but has been unable to break through into the Premier League side bar a couple of cameos. He wasn’t in the squad for Tuesday night’s FA Cup replay defeat to Liverpool.