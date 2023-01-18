Connor Ronan set to join Colorado Rapids from Wolves

The globetrotting of Ireland prospect Connor Ronan is set to continue with the Wolves playmaker poised to join Major League Soccer club Colorado Rapids on a permanent deal.
Ronan, now 24, has been tipped for stardom since switching from his homeland of England to Ireland at 16 but has been unable to break through into the Premier League side bar a couple of cameos. He wasn’t in the squad for Tuesday night’s FA Cup replay defeat to Liverpool.
Six loan spells, including trips to Slovakian top-flight club Dunajská Streda and Zurich outfit Grasshopper, have broadened his footballing education and he’s opted to venture abroad again for the most important move of his career.
Ronan had been part of Ireland’s U21 squad under Stephen Kenny and earned a senior call-up for last March’s double-header of friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania without being capped.
New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has indicated he wanted to keep Ronan around Molineux for the rest the season or, at most, grant a loan departure but a clean break is imminent.
Former FAI financial controller Padraig Smyth has general manager executive vice-president of top-flight club Colorado Rapids since 2015, luring fellow Irishman Kevin Doyle Stateside in the twilight of his career.