French Football president steps aside following Zidane insult

Noël Le Graët has stepped aside as president of the French Football Federation, just days after making dismissive comments about Zinedine Zidane. Le Graët, 81, apologised to former national captain Zidane after admitting comments he made about him were “clumsy”.

Zidane had been strongly linked to succeeding Didier Deschamps as France’s head coach, but Le Graët told the radio station RMC he would not take a call from one of France’s most decorated players and added: “I don’t give a damn, he can go wherever he wants.”