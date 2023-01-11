Al Nassr deny clause in Ronaldo contract to support Saudi World Cup bid

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have denied reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his contract where the Portugal forward is to serve as an ambassador for the 2030 World Cup bid
Al Nassr deny clause in Ronaldo contract to support Saudi World Cup bid

DENIAL: Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have denied reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his contract where the Portugal forward is to serve as an ambassador for the Gulf country's 2030 World Cup bid. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 10:00
Reuters

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have denied reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his contract where the Portugal forward is to serve as an ambassador for the Gulf country's 2030 World Cup bid.

Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr last month after signing a 2-1/2 year contract estimated by media to be worth more than €200 million.

Media reports suggested Ronaldo, 37, would be paid another €200 million to support Saudi Arabia's World Cup bid.

"Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids," the club said in a statement in the early hours of Wednesday.

"His main focus is on Al Nassr and to work with his teammates to help the club achieve success."

The window to submit bids to host the 2030 World Cup was opened last year and the winner will be selected at the FIFA Congress in 2024.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.

More in this section

England v Ivory Coast - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium Sebastien Haller makes comeback following testicular cancer in friendly win
Gareth Bale File Photos Gareth Bale deserves statue after ‘phenomenal’ career – Wales boss Rob Page
Manchester United v Charlton Athletic - Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - Old Trafford Rashford on the double late on as Man Utd book Carabao semi-final spot
<p>PRODIGY: Joe Hodge of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pic: Isaac Parkin - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images</p>

John Fallon: Latvia friendly timely for Ferguson and Hodge to stake claims for France

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.274 s