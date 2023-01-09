No hard feelings but Pearl Slattery expecting 'fiery' reunion with Rovers defectors 

Shelbourne captain Pearl Slattery expects “feisty” battles against Shamrock Rovers after the comeback queens of the women’s division raided the double holders.

The Hoops have returned to the women’s scene with a bang, utilising their resources to attract five players apiece from Shels and Peamount.

Athlone Town, who finished between that pair in runners-up, have also lost two of their key stars to the new kids on the block ahead of the season kicking off in early March.

Slattery will be particularly stung by the exodus in the Shels defence, for her goalkeeper Amanda Budden, along with centre-half partner Shauna Fox and right-back Jess Gargan have made the leap across Dublin to their rivals.

The veteran shares concerns among clubs that the abrupt upgrading of status from amateur to professional – which facilitated the Rovers splurge – is a step too far, too quick.

Still, the combative character – shortlisted for the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Personality of the Year at this Saturday’s awards – is ready to embrace the challenge of a whole new ball game.

“We're back-to-back champions and won a Cup final but every individual has the right to make that decision,” she said of the migration that included Ireland striker Abbie Larkin, despite the teen initially agreeing to remain at Tolka Park.

“If the girls feel a move somewhere else is better for them, for many different reasons by the way, then so be it.

“There is no bad blood there. I'm sure there will be some feisty games between us this season but that's just passion.

“Everyone wants to win. We lost lots of players to England last year and, like football, life goes on very quickly and we wish those girls the best.”

The tension between the Dublin rivals strayed overboard when the Reds posted a tweet after Larkin’s defection which referenced “traitors”, a message that was soon deleted.

“Abbie is a kid at the end of the day,” noted Slattery, a stalwart of the champions from the days they were Raheny United before Shels’ takeover in 2015.

“There was the club tweet that went out, which was an error, and the guy who did it put his hands up.

“When all that negative stuff came out, us as players and management, staff and everyone at the club were first to text Abbie to say this doesn't reflect us.

“It doesn't reflect the mental health campaign, the club or the people involved. Abbie is young and I think the headlines were all too much.

“We all need to remember that Abbie will probably go to England very soon, so if she feels a few months elsewhere will make her better to make that move possible and have her in the best possible condition to do it, she's well entitled to.”

Slattery insists she’ll hold off declaring the professional upgrade as a fillip until the consequences are evident.

“Shels have been the standard-setters but every club can improve,” she added.

“There are different factors - whether that's payment, facilities, professional contracts, clubs that have the financial backing like Rovers do because it will make other clubs raise their standards.

“I know from talking to a few clubs and being involved with Shels, they would have rathered it came in at a different stage, where clubs had time to prepare for it.

“There is not a tonne of money in the women’s game in Ireland so you can see their concerns.

“The FAI made the decision, announced it and we’ll back it - but there has to be support for the clubs and a strategy behind it so clubs actually know what it means for them.

“We would hope in a few years’ time most clubs are at the same wavelength, although I’m not sure that will always be the case. You see that in the men’s LOI - there are just different levels as to where clubs are at.”

*The SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland annual awards – including the men’s and women’s Personality categories – take place this Saturday at the Clayton Burlington Hotel