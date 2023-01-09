European rugby, derbies on the double and snooker loopy: the sport on TV this week

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 13:45
Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 13:45
Don't miss: Before we concentrate on the Six Nations, we've a slate or two of Heineken Champions Cup games. Munster welcome Northampton to Limerick, it's on RTÉ and we have a throwback kick-off time of 3.15pm on Saturday; the boom is back. 

Set the Sky box: If you can't get away with spending the entire day on Saturday in front of the box, don't forget to record the Saturday lunchtime Manchester derby. 

Streaming pick: If Netflix succeeds with tennis the way it did with Formula One, expect a lot more serve-and-volley experts in your life soon. 

Break Point - the tennis tour version of Drive To Survive -- debuts this week. 

MONDAY 

1pm-5.15pm BBC 2; Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters, snooker 

5.30pm Verona v Cremonese; 7.45pm Bologna v Atalanta, Serie A, BT Sport 1

8pm Oxford v Arsenal, FA Cup, UTV & Premier Sports 1 

8pm Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2

TUESDAY 

9.20am Pakistan v New Zealand, cricket, Sky Sports Cricket

1pm-5.15pm BBC Red Button, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters, snooker

8pm Newcastle v Leicester, Carabao Cup, Sky Sports Football 

8pm Inter v Parma, Coppa Italian, Premier Sports 1 

WEDNESDAY 

1pm-5.15pm BBC Red Button, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters, snooker

6pm Nantes v Lyon; 8pm PSG v Angers, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2 

6pm Brest v Lille; 8pm Nice v Montpellier, Ligue 1, BT Sport 4

7pm Real Madrid v Valencia, Super Cup semi-final, BT Sport 1

8pm Southampton v Man City, League Cup, Sky Sports Football

8pm Milan v Torino, Coppa Italia, Premier Sports 1

THURSDAY 

9.20am Pakistan v New Zealand, Sky Sports Cricket

1pm-5.15pm, 7pm-8pm

; BBC Red Button, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters, snooker, 

5pm Sony Open, Sky Sports Golf

5pm Fiorentina v Sampdoria; 8pm Roma v Genoa, Serie A, Premier Sports 1

7pm Real Betis v Barcelona, Super Cup semi-final, BT Sport 2 

8pm Fulham v Chelsea, Premier League, BT Sport 1 

FRIDAY 

0.30am Celtics @ Nets; 3am Mavericks @ Lakers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

5.30am-7.30am, 9.30am-11.30am ATP Adelaide International semi-finals, tennis, Eurosport 1

7am-1pm Hero Cup, Sky Sports Golf

7.30am Argentina v South Africa; 9.30am Australia v France; 11.30am England v Wales; 1.30pm India v Spain, Men’s World Cup hockey, BT Sport 2 

1pm-5.15pm, 7pm-8pm; BBC Red Button, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters, snooker

5pm-3.30am Sony Open, Sky Sports Golf

7.45pm Napoli v Juventus, Serie A, BT Sport 1 

8pm Aston Villa v Leeds Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports PL 

8pm Celta Vigo v Villarreal, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2

8pm Clermont Auvergne v Leicester, Champions Cup, BT Sport 2 

8pm Pau v Dragons, Challenge Cup, Premier Sports 1

Jenny Murphy during a Leinster Rugby women's media conference at Leinster HQ in Dublin. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Jenny Murphy during a Leinster Rugby women's media conference at Leinster HQ in Dublin. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

SATURDAY 

3.30am Hero Cup, Sky Sports Golf

7.30am New Zealand v Chile; 9.30am Netherlands v Malaysia; 11.30am Belgium v Korea, Men’s World Cup hockey, BT Sport 4 

7.30am-9.30am ATP Adelaide International Final, tennis, Eurosport 1

9.20am Pakistan v New Zealand, Sky Sports Cricket

12.15pm Munster v Leinster; 2.30pm Ulster v Connacht, Women’s Interpros, TG4

12.30pm Man Utd v Man City, Premier League, BT Sport 1 

12.30pm Rotherham Utd v Blackburn, Championship, Sky Sports Football

1pm Gloucester v Leinster, Champions Cup, UTV & BT Sport 2 

1pm Sale v Toulouse, 3.15pm Sharks v Bordeaux Bègles, 5.30pm La Rochelle v Ulster, 8pm Ospreys v Montpellier, Champions Cup, BT Sport 3

1.15pm-4.30pm; BBC 2, 4.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10pm; Eurosport 2, 1pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters semi-finals, BBC 1

1.30pm-4pm; ITV4, 1.10pm-4pm Warwick & Kempton Park, racing, Virgin Media One

3.15pm Munster v Northampton, Champions Cup, RTÉ 2 & BT Sport 2

3.45pm-1am Sony Open, Sky Sports Golf

5pm GAA Club finals, TG4

5.15pm Lecce v AC Milan; 7.45pm Inter Milan v Verona, Serie A, BT Sport 1 

5.30pm Brentford v Bournemouth, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

5.30pm Bulls v Exeter; 8pm Saracens v Lyon, Champions Cup, BT Sport 2 

6pm Marseille v Lorient; 8pm Lyon v Strasbourg, Ligue 1, BT Sport 4 

6pm Bucks @ Heat, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

8.30pm NFL Wild Card play-off matches 

SUNDAY 

Midnight Kelvin Gastelum v Nassourdine Imavov, UFC, BT Sport 1 

6.30am Hero Cup, Sky Sports Golf

11.30am Spain v Wales; 1.30pm England v India, Men’s World Cup, BT Sport 2

11.30am Sassuolo v Lazio; 2pm Udinese v Bologna; 5pm Atalanta v Salernitana, Serie A, BT Sport 3

12pm Arsenal v Chelsea, Women’s Super League, Sky Sports Football 

1pm London Irish v Stormers; 3.15pm Racing 92 v Harlequins, Champions Cup, BT Sport 1 

1pm-5.15pm, 7pm-10pm; Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm The Masters Final, BBC 2

1.30pm Stewartstown Harps v Fossa, GAA Club Junior Football finals; 3.30pm Galbally Pearses v Rathmore, intermediate, TG4

2pm Newcastle v Fulham; 4.30pm Tottenham v Arsenal, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

2.05pm Man Utd v Liverpool, Women’s Super League, BBC 1 

3.45pm-1am Sony Open, Sky Sports Golf

5.30pm NFL Wild Card play-off matches, Sky Sports NFL

6pm Knicks @ Pistons; 8.30pm Warriors @ Bulls, NBA, Sky Sports Arena 

6.30pm Spanish Super Cup final, BT Sport 2

6.45pm West Ham Utd v Man City, Women’s Super League, Sky Sports Football & Showcase 

7.45pm Roma v Fiorentina, Serie A, BT Sport 1

7.45pm Rennes v PSG, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

Midnight Australian Open, Eurosport

