European rugby, derbies on the double and snooker loopy: the sport on TV this week

Before we concentrate on the Six Nations, we've a slate or two of Heineken Champions Cup games. Munster welcome Northampton to Limerick, it's on RTÉ and we have a throwback kick-off time of 3.15pm on Saturday; the boom is back.
If you can't get away with spending the entire day on Saturday in front of the box, don't forget to record the Saturday lunchtime Manchester derby.
If Netflix succeeds with tennis the way it did with Formula One, expect a lot more serve-and-volley experts in your life soon.
Break Point - the tennis tour version of Drive To Survive -- debuts this week.
BBC 2; Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters, snooker
Verona v Cremonese; 7.45pm Bologna v Atalanta, Serie A, BT Sport 1
Oxford v Arsenal, FA Cup, UTV & Premier Sports 1
Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2
Pakistan v New Zealand, cricket, Sky Sports Cricket
BBC Red Button, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters, snooker
Newcastle v Leicester, Carabao Cup, Sky Sports Football
Inter v Parma, Coppa Italian, Premier Sports 1
BBC Red Button, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters, snooker
Nantes v Lyon; 8pm PSG v Angers, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2
Brest v Lille; 8pm Nice v Montpellier, Ligue 1, BT Sport 4
Real Madrid v Valencia, Super Cup semi-final, BT Sport 1
Southampton v Man City, League Cup, Sky Sports Football
Milan v Torino, Coppa Italia, Premier Sports 1
Pakistan v New Zealand, Sky Sports Cricket
; BBC Red Button, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters, snooker,
Sony Open, Sky Sports Golf
Fiorentina v Sampdoria; 8pm Roma v Genoa, Serie A, Premier Sports 1
Real Betis v Barcelona, Super Cup semi-final, BT Sport 2
Fulham v Chelsea, Premier League, BT Sport 1
Celtics @ Nets; 3am Mavericks @ Lakers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena
ATP Adelaide International semi-finals, tennis, Eurosport 1
Hero Cup, Sky Sports Golf
Argentina v South Africa; 9.30am Australia v France; 11.30am England v Wales; 1.30pm India v Spain, Men’s World Cup hockey, BT Sport 2
; BBC Red Button, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters, snooker
Sony Open, Sky Sports Golf
Napoli v Juventus, Serie A, BT Sport 1
Aston Villa v Leeds Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports PL
Celta Vigo v Villarreal, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2
Clermont Auvergne v Leicester, Champions Cup, BT Sport 2
Pau v Dragons, Challenge Cup, Premier Sports 1
Hero Cup, Sky Sports Golf
New Zealand v Chile; 9.30am Netherlands v Malaysia; 11.30am Belgium v Korea, Men’s World Cup hockey, BT Sport 4
ATP Adelaide International Final, tennis, Eurosport 1
Pakistan v New Zealand, Sky Sports Cricket
Munster v Leinster; 2.30pm Ulster v Connacht, Women’s Interpros, TG4
Man Utd v Man City, Premier League, BT Sport 1
Rotherham Utd v Blackburn, Championship, Sky Sports Football
Gloucester v Leinster, Champions Cup, UTV & BT Sport 2
Sale v Toulouse, 3.15pm Sharks v Bordeaux Bègles, 5.30pm La Rochelle v Ulster, 8pm Ospreys v Montpellier, Champions Cup, BT Sport 3
BBC 2, 4.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10pm; Eurosport 2, 1pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters semi-finals, BBC 1
; ITV4, 1.10pm-4pm Warwick & Kempton Park, racing, Virgin Media One
Munster v Northampton, Champions Cup, RTÉ 2 & BT Sport 2
Sony Open, Sky Sports Golf
GAA Club finals, TG4
Lecce v AC Milan; 7.45pm Inter Milan v Verona, Serie A, BT Sport 1
Brentford v Bournemouth, Premier League, Sky Sports PL
Bulls v Exeter; 8pm Saracens v Lyon, Champions Cup, BT Sport 2
Marseille v Lorient; 8pm Lyon v Strasbourg, Ligue 1, BT Sport 4
Bucks @ Heat, NBA, Sky Sports Arena
NFL Wild Card play-off matches
Kelvin Gastelum v Nassourdine Imavov, UFC, BT Sport 1
Hero Cup, Sky Sports Golf
Spain v Wales; 1.30pm England v India, Men’s World Cup, BT Sport 2
Sassuolo v Lazio; 2pm Udinese v Bologna; 5pm Atalanta v Salernitana, Serie A, BT Sport 3
Arsenal v Chelsea, Women’s Super League, Sky Sports Football
London Irish v Stormers; 3.15pm Racing 92 v Harlequins, Champions Cup, BT Sport 1
; Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm The Masters Final, BBC 2
Stewartstown Harps v Fossa, GAA Club Junior Football finals; 3.30pm Galbally Pearses v Rathmore, intermediate, TG4
Newcastle v Fulham; 4.30pm Tottenham v Arsenal, Premier League, Sky Sports PL
Man Utd v Liverpool, Women’s Super League, BBC 1
Sony Open, Sky Sports Golf
NFL Wild Card play-off matches, Sky Sports NFL
Knicks @ Pistons; 8.30pm Warriors @ Bulls, NBA, Sky Sports Arena
Spanish Super Cup final, BT Sport 2
West Ham Utd v Man City, Women’s Super League, Sky Sports Football & Showcase
Roma v Fiorentina, Serie A, BT Sport 1
Rennes v PSG, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3
Australian Open, Eurosport