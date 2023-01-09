Mbappé calls out federation president over Zidane putdown

Morsels of solace are welcome when an arduous route to the Euro 2024 finals is surveyed but only time will tell whether French friction can benefit Ireland at Aviva Stadium on March 27.

The latest splinter in a long history of acrimony around Les Bleus centres on a clash between their global star – Kylian Mbappé – and federation President Noël Le Graët.

Another of their legendary heroes, Zinedine Zidane, is also party to the controversy, albeit indirectly, as it is his current managerial status that triggered the public spat.

National wisdom had it that ZZ – out of work since his second spell at Real Madrid ended last year – was lined up to succeed Didier Deschamps after the recent World Cup but the incumbent’s feat of coming within a penalty shoot-out of retaining the trophy earned him an extension.

Zidane – scorer of two goals in France’s 1998 World Cup final victory – has since been linked with the vacancies at Brazil and USA but the leader of his home federation made some unflattering remarks over the weekend about his credentials, prompting a rebuke from Mbappé.

“I don't care - he can go where he wants, to a club or a national team, but I would hardly believe it,” French chief Le Graët told RMC Sport in a TV interview.

“Zidane was always under the radar. He had a lot of followers; some were waiting for Deschamps to leave. But who can seriously criticise Deschamps? No one can. There have not been many problems. His departure always generates clicks.

“I have never seen Zidane and we've never thought of separating ourselves from Didier Deschamps. That doesn't correspond to anything.” Initially criticised by the country’s Minister of Sport Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, who demanded an apology for ZZ, Le Graët’s comments were further derided by their PSG superstar.

Mbappé tweeted: “Zidane is France, we don't disrespect the legend like that...”

While the French supremo is expected to try to quell a public maelstrom, Mbappé’s outburst highlights the strength of player power in the French ranks. This is not the first that the attacker, who only recently turned 24, has called the federation’s hierarchy.

France, currently third in Fifa's rankings, open their Euro 2026 series against Netherlands on March 24 in Stade de France before travelling to take on Ireland three days later. Greece and Gibraltar complete the group, from which the top two advance in November directly to the showpiece hosted by Germany.