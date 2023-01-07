Windass double sends sorry Newcastle out at first hurdle again

Josh Windass scored twice as Sky Bet League One Sheffield Wednesday pulled off the shock of the FA Cup third round with a 2-1 win over Premier League high-flyers Newcastle at Hillsborough.
Windass fired the Owls in front early in the second half - with replays showing he appeared to be offside, but there was no VAR to check - and then struck a second in the 66th minute when he ran clear to slot past Martin Dubravka.
Newcastle - who sit third in the Premier League table following millions invested after the club's Saudi-backed takeover - pulled a goal back through Bruno Guimaraes from a corner.
Windass crashed a 25-yard free-kick against the crossbar before Newcastle substitute Chris Wood blazed a late chance over as the Owls held out for a memorable victory.
Elsewhere in Saturday's ties which kicked off at 5.30pm, West Ham - also struggling for Premier League form - won 1-0 at Brentford where Said Benrahma came off the bench to score a fine long-range goal against his former club.
Wigan, bottom of the Championship, drew 1-1 against Luton at Kenilworth Road, while Lewis Richardson's late goal gave Grimsby a 1-0 home win over League One Burton.