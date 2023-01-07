Windass double sends sorry Newcastle out at first hurdle again

Josh Windass scored twice as Sky Bet League One Sheffield Wednesday pulled off the shock of the FA Cup third round with a 2-1 win over Premier League high-flyers Newcastle at Hillsborough.

Windass fired the Owls in front early in the second half - with replays showing he appeared to be offside, but there was no VAR to check - and then struck a second in the 66th minute when he ran clear to slot past Martin Dubravka.