Eddie Howe's side humbled by Sheffield Wednesday while Brentford are sent packing by West Ham and Benrahma
Windass double sends sorry Newcastle out at first hurdle again

HILLSBOROUGH HOPPING: Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield. Pic: PA Wire

Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 20:29
Josh Windass scored twice as Sky Bet League One Sheffield Wednesday pulled off the shock of the FA Cup third round with a 2-1 win over Premier League high-flyers Newcastle at Hillsborough.

Windass fired the Owls in front early in the second half - with replays showing he appeared to be offside, but there was no VAR to check - and then struck a second in the 66th minute when he ran clear to slot past Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle - who sit third in the Premier League table following millions invested after the club's Saudi-backed takeover - pulled a goal back through Bruno Guimaraes from a corner.

Windass crashed a 25-yard free-kick against the crossbar before Newcastle substitute Chris Wood blazed a late chance over as the Owls held out for a memorable victory.

Elsewhere in Saturday's ties which kicked off at 5.30pm, West Ham - also struggling for Premier League form - won 1-0 at Brentford where Said Benrahma came off the bench to score a fine long-range goal against his former club.

Wigan, bottom of the Championship, drew 1-1 against Luton at Kenilworth Road, while Lewis Richardson's late goal gave Grimsby a 1-0 home win over League One Burton.

<p>THREE AND EASY: Wrexham's Thomas O'Connor celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry. Pic: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.</p>

