Deschamps signs new deal to stay as French coach until 2026

Didier Deschamps has signed a new deal that will keep him as France head coach until June 2026, the French Football Federation announced.

The 54-year-old's future with the national team was under scrutiny following the conclusion of the World Cup in Qatar, where his side finished runners-up to Argentina. There has been strong rumours in France for some time that Zinedine Zidane was waiting in the wings to take over from Deschamps after Qatar however his former teammate will instead now stay on.