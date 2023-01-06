Mayo GAA and AFLW star Sarah Rowe joins A-League Women’s club

Multi-sport star Sarah Rowe has joined A-League Women's football club Melbourne Victory on an injury replacement contract as she eyes a shock call-up to Ireland’s World Cup squad.

The Mayo native, who has spent the last five seasons with AFLW side Collingwood, joins as a replacement for the injured Melina Ayres and will be available for Friday’s game with Perth Glory at AAMI Park.

The 27-year-old is a former Republic of Ireland international having earned an Irish senior cap in 2015 and was part of the Shelbourne side which won the League and Cup double in 2016. She rejoined the Dublin outfit for a spell in 2021 and has trained with Ireland under Vera Pauw in recent years.

Rowe made her Mayo senior debut in 2012 but was not part of their 2022 championship squad due to AFLW commitments.

Melbourne Victory Head Coach Jeff Hopkins said she has already impressed the squad.

“We’re incredibly pleased to have an athlete like Sarah join the club and we’re excited to see what a natural talent like her can bring to our squad,” Hopkins said.

“Sarah has been trialling with us and we’ve been impressed with her level and what she has to offer so we’re looking to see her hit the ground running at Victory.”

With the A-League campaign set to finish in April and the AFLW season not expected to start until later in the year, Rowe is in a position to manage both. However, in an interview with AAP she said the dream is to earn a spot in the Ireland squad for the World Cup in Australia.

“One can dream," Rowe said. "I didn't think that there would be an option to get back into the squad again, having been away for so long.

"Step one was getting back to playing soccer again, step two was getting signed to a club, which is Victory, step three is getting into the (Ireland) squad and then performing week in, week out.

"As a player you can never think far ahead with things like that because injuries and everything needs to go right for you.

"One can dream and obviously you always think big as a sportsperson but for now my focus is just on Victory."