Mahrez and Grealish unlock Chelsea as City close gap on Arsenal

Pep Guardiola shuffled his pack, introducing Riyad Mahrez to secure the victory that moved his Manchester City back to within five points of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Yet while the City manager was able to engineer victory by a making decisive changes from the bench, the meeting highlighted the growing problems confronting Graham Potter as he attempts to restore a degree of momentum to Chelsea’s season and restore their challenge for a top-four place.

Mahrez capitalised on a mistake by Chelsea keeper to turn home a 63rd-minute cross from fellow substitute Jack Grealish and ensure City claimed three important points despite a poor first half and an uncharacteristically ineffective display by Erling Haaland.

The fact that Chelsea were unable to take advantage of City’s weaknesses summed up the growing gap between these two clubs and the scale of the task ahead of Potter whose side have won just one of their last eight league games.

The early loss of Raheem Sterling didn’t help while the decision to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 66th minute highlighted Potter’s view on the alternatives available to him within his injury-scarred squad.

With his team coming into the game lying in tenth position, ten points adrift of the top four and Mason Mount having joined an ever-lengthening injury list, Potter was in desperate need of a break. Instead, the manager was forced to contend with yet another blow almost immediately after kick-off.

Sterling, anxious to make an impression against the club he left in the summer following seven trophy-laden years at the Etihad Stadium, was caught from behind by John Stones with barely a minute on the clock and departed soon after with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

The home side at least handled City’s early attacking threat well and when Marc Cucurella won possession deep in the visitors’ half, showed they were capable of creating problems of their own.

A square ball found Kai Havertz who slipped a pass into the path of Pulisic’s burst into the penalty area and it took a well-timed block by Stones to prevent the USA international’s shot troubling Ederson. The move served as a reminder of Chelsea’s threat but also came at the cost of an injury to Pulisic who joined Sterling on the sidelines.

The limited experience on the Chelsea bench was underlined by the arrival of Carney Chukwuemeka, 19, for only his fifth Premier League appearance, from the bench as Potter was forced to make yet more adjustments.

Once again, though, the manager had cause to be satisfied by the reaction of his team as they again opened City up, this time on the right, with Hakim Ziyech drawing a save from Ederson with a low, angled shot.

Potter could also be pleased with the way his side had cut the supply lines to Erling Haaland. The Norway striker had operated on the fringes of the game and when he was finally freed - inevitably by a Kevin De Bruyne pass - he wasted the opportunity by toe-poking his shot high over the bar under pressure from Kalidou Koulibaly.

It was Chelsea, though, who ended the half with the strongest sense of having been denied when Chukwuemeka’s deflected shot rebounded to safety off the inside of the post.

For a meeting of two teams of this stature, however, the first half by any measure had failed to live up to expectation. Guardiola certainly thought so and took the opportunity to replace Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo - both making their first appearances since returning from the World Cup - with youngsters Manuel Akanji and Rico Lewis.

The Spaniard appeared to have also added some strong words at the interval judging by the immediate change in tempo of his side’s play.

Kepa’s goal had been largely untroubled during the first half when Chelsea appeared determined to quickly move on from their dismal second half showing in the recent draw with Nottingham Forest.

But the start of the second half brought a shift in momentum with City pressing forward with much more purpose. Chelsea resolve was clearly going to be tested and they were fortunate to survive when Nathan Ake directed a 51st minute shot against the post with Kepa beaten.

The keeper did well to keep out De Bruyne’s low shot and while Thiago Silva saw an effort fly narrowly wide at the other end, there was a greater sense of purpose to the visitors' attacking moves. And the reward came shortly after Guardiola made another double substitution, this time bringing on Jack Grealish and Mahrez.

Less than four minutes after the change, Grealish drove into the Chelsea box from the left and delivered a low cross that Kepa inexplicably allowed to drift across the face of goal. Mahrez reacted first, getting ahead of Cucurella and slid home to give his side a 63rd-minute lead.

Chelsea’s early efforts had counted for little while City had wrapped up the ‘kind of victory that is the mark of a team determined to hold on to its title.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Arrizabalaga 5; Azpilicueta 6, Koulibaly 7, Thiago Silva 6, Cucurella 5 (Hall 68, 6); Zakaria 6, Kovacic 6; Ziyech 5 (Gallagher 68, 6), Pulisic 6 (Chukwuemeka 22, 6), Sterling 6 (Aubameyang 4, 4; Hutchinson 68, 6); Havertz 6.

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Jorginho, Chalobah, Humphreys.

Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ederson 6; Walker 5 (Lewis 46, 6), Stones 8, Ake 7; Gundogan 7, Rodri 8 (Phillips 86, 6); Cancelo 6 (Akanji 46, 6); De Bruyne 7, Bernardo 5 (Mahrez 59, 7), Foden 5 (Grealish 59, 7); Haaland 7,.

Subs not used: Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Palmer.

Referee: Paul Tierney 6