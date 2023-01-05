Confirmed: Cork City's David Harrington completes move to Fleetwood Town 

David Harrington has joked that the Irish are taking over Fleetwood Town after the Cork City goalkeeper joined the English League One club on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old sparked interest from several cross-channel clubs by keeping 14 clean in 19 starts during his breakthrough season but missed the final three games of the First Division title run-in after torn cartilage in his shoulder caught up with him.

A free agent since the domestic season ended in October, City and Everton had agreed a six-figure upfront fee in lieu of Fifa compensation and Harrington met with the Toffees’ top brass including compatriot Alan Kelly, Frank Lampard’s goalkeeping coach.

However, surgery stalled any prospective January switch to Goodison Park, allowing Fleetwood to reignite their pursuit and provide a clearer pathway to first-team exposure.

He joins compatriot Promise Omochere at the Highbury Stadium and, while Phoenix Patterson is Scottish rather than Irish, the nippy winger was the standout attacker in the First Division for the past two seasons at Waterford before the Cod Army recently swooped. Fleetwood owner Andy Pilley added Waterford to his international portfolio of clubs in August.

"Promise and Phoenix are here and they are two players who I know,” said Harrington, son of former City goalkeeping legend Phil.

“They are great additions to the squad and to have around the place for me – the Irish lads are taking over I suppose.

"It helps knowing players, and when I first came across, Phoenix was one of the first to welcome me and we’ve just got on from day one. All the lads have been sound with me and have helped me settle in fast."

“I am delighted to be here. This move has been on the cards for the last few weeks, but I am really happy to be here and to play for this popular club with a well-known manager.

On the influence of former Celtic captain Scott Brown, Harrington added in his first interview with the club website: "When I came to see the gaffer [Scott Brown] for the first time, he was really keen on getting me on board and he said he wanted to do the deal as soon as possible as he was impressed with my form at Cork City.

"He sold me the club. He told me it’s a great place to be and a really good environment.

“Me and my dad came over and what the club did for my old man and myself was amazing and that was a big factor why I came here.

"I wasn’t originally a goalkeeper. I went to play a friendly for the local team and the goalkeeper was away on holiday and I was asked if I would play in goals.

"I was thinking about it, but my dad had a pair of goalie gloves in the boot, and I said I would play this game and I just ended up enjoying it. I was then asked if I would stay in goals, and I just haven’t looked back."

Harrington blossomed into a goalkeeper that would have competed with Ireland U21 mainstay Brian Maher for the No 1 spot in September Euro playoff against Israel but for that injury set-back. He was first thrust into the City role by Colin Healy as he transitioned his stopper from stalwart Mark McNulty.

BREAKTHROUGH SEASON: David Harrington during the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Bray Wanderers and Cork City at the Carlisle Grounds. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

"At Cork, I had to bide my time when I first went there,” Harrington added.

“I was there for two years with the Academy and then had three years with the first team, but I just had to get the experience of being around the squad, then on the bench and I kept working hard in training and then I got my chance.

"I played four games at the end of the 2021 season and then in the season just gone, I had a good season. I just kept focused on what I wanted to do - which was to be playing regular first-team football and that’s what I did at Cork.

"I am coming into the unknown but having the belief from the manager and others around you, it gives you a confidence boost, and I am just looking forward to the future.

"I am looking forward to getting back fit, getting back out onto the grass and working with the goalkeeper coach. I had a good chat with him and he has outlined what he expects from me and I am ready to work hard, fight for my place and play as many games as I can."

Harrington, who has netted Cork City an undisclosed fee for the transfer, is in the latter stage of his recovery and should be ready to challenge Jay Lynch and Jakub Stolarczyk for the No 1 spot when he’s fully fit towards the end of February.