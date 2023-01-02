Cristiano Ronaldo flies in ahead of Riyadh unveiling

The 37-year-old former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus star has flown to Saudi Arabia to undergo a medical before his first public appearance in the club's colours
Cristiano Ronaldo flies in ahead of Riyadh unveiling

DESERT-BOUND: Cristiano Ronaldo is joining Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 21:45
Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo will be presented as an Al Nassr player in Riyadh at 4pm on Tuesday. 

The 37-year-old former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus star has flown to Saudi Arabia to undergo a medical before his first public appearance in the club's colours at the 30,000-seater stadium Mrsool Park at 7pm local time.

"All eyes on Riyadh as the world's greatest @Cristiano will be unveiled in Al Nassr colours for the very first time," the club posted on Twitter, along with details of the time and venue.

Ronaldo, from his seat on a private jet, said: "See you soon, Nassr fans" in a video posted on social media by Al Nassr.

The Portugal captain reached agreement to join the Riyadh outfit on Friday, with a post on Al Nassr's Instagram account, which also appeared on Ronaldo's, showing the player posing with the club's shirt.

And an accompanying message read: "This is more than history in the making.

"This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @cristiano to your new home @alnassr_fc."

A statement on the club's website said Ronaldo had signed a contract running to 2025.

However, Luka Modric has reportedly turned down the opportunity to join his former Real Madrid teammate.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, the Croatian legend has rejected ‘million-dollar proposals from Saudi Arabia and the United States’ to continue his career with Madrid until 2024.

More in this section

Swansea City v Burnley - Sky Bet Championship - Swansea.com Stadium Championship roundup: Burnley make it six wins in a row
Brentford v Liverpool - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool only have themselves to blame for defeat
Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk - UEFA Champions League - Group F - Celtic Park Arsenal make improved Mykhaylo Mudryk bid to Shakhtar Donetsk
Brentford v Liverpool - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford capitalise on Liverpool’s poor defending to claim famous scalp

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.237 s