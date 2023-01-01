Evan Ferguson 'buzzing' to open Premier League account with record-breaking strike

Evan Ferguson is aiming to make the most of more opportunities -- and add more goals for the Seagulls -- after he became the youngest Ireland player to score in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 18-year-old stabbed home an impressively-taken goal in the defeat to Arsenal at the AMEX Stadium.

At 18 years and 72 days old, the Meath native took almost 100 days off Michael Obafemi's record.

While the fixture ended in defeat for the Seagulls, 18-year-old Republic of Ireland striker Ferguson celebrated a milestone moment, becoming the club’s youngest Premier League scorer.

“A disappointing result, obviously we wanted to win the game, but on a personal level it’s good to get the goal,” he told Brighton’s website.

“At the end we could have, depending on the offside goal, had another chance at it but that’s the way it goes.

“I’m buzzing to get the goal. Hopefully I can just keep going and try and get another.”

Ferguson was introduced by manager Roberto De Zerbi on the hour mark with the table-topping Gunners racing into a 3-0 lead.

"He's a good player," said De Zerbi, "he has very big potential, like Sarmiento, like Encise, like Lamptey, like Billy Gilmour and Colwill.

"I think the game has been strange, a strange result, it was strange the way Arsenal scored. I'm happy for my players, for our performance against a great team.

"Arsenal have fantastic players and a fantastic coach. I'm sorry for the (disallowed) goal because I think it changed the game, closed the game.

"It was a crucial moment, but we are very young. I think we have to improve our understanding of difficult moments in the game."

Ferguson became Brighton's youngest Premier League scorer too, wrestling that record from Aaron Connolly who was 19 when he scored against Tottenham Hotspur.