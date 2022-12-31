New Year cheers...and fears: How Arsenal's title hopes stack up

Top of the league, seven points clear and confidence higher than for many years, it’s natural that Arsenal fans are now dreaming of their club’s first league title since 2004 after a 4-2 win over Brighton.

But what does their performance on the south coast tell us about the reality of that ambition and what are the pointers that suggest whether it is realistic or still in the balance?

Here we pick out five reasons why the Gunners should be cheerful or fearful for their title hopes as they head into 2023 sitting top of the pile:

Cheerful: A real identity building

The quality and identity of Mikel Arteta’s team is now starting to convince even the most cynical of onlookers that they are the real deal. When you hear Tottenham fans ringing radio stations to say they wished their side played like their hated rivals, then you know something is going on. At the Amex, they produced a complete performance which highlighted everything that is good about Arteta’s young team.

They can play the ball quickly, with swift inter-passing between the front and midfield players. They can deliver accurate long balls over the top to pacy wingers. They can spend time on the ball, willing to stop for a moment to draw in defenders before beating them. And, of course, they can work unbelievably hard to win the ball back.

This is a team with its own distinct style of play. It isn’t Arteta copying Pep Guardiola and it isn’t the heavy metal football of Jurgen Klopp. It’s Arsenal’s own way -and it’s exciting.

Cheerful: Odegaard’s genius showing

The Norwegian is now looking a real steal at E34m and you wonder how on earth Real Madrid let him go.

At the age of just 24 he is the heartbeat and leader of Arsenal’s new team and at times he is mesmerising, with the potential to rival Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne as the league’s best midfielder in future.

His strike against Brighton was his seventh goal of a highly productive season which has also included five assists, but his contribution goes way behind the statistics.

His personality, movement and creativity are crucial to Arsenal’s success and the fact he shows leadership qualities at such a young age is a major plus for a side which includes so many young players.

Cheerful: It’s not just football, it’s M&S football

The impact of Martinelli and Saka on this Arsenal team is immense. Both young, super quick, mentally strong - and fearless in the way they attack.

Watching the twin wingers tear apart teams has been a big feature of Arsenal’s season and it was evident again at the Amex.

Saka had the ball in the net after only two minutes following a shot from his teammate and it was Martinelli who took over after that. His work helped gift Eddie Nketiah Arsenal’s third goal – and he added the fourth himself, just after Brighton threatened a comeback.

The Brazilian’s speed on the counterattack, and his ability to dribble over long distances, is possibly Arsenal’s biggest threat, and they make the most of it. But when Martinelli isn’t on the ball, his teammate Saka is available on the other wing and always willing to take on an opponent, even in tight spaces.

The sheer, skill, energy and ambition of the pair is unmatched by any team in the Premier League at the moment. Including City and Arsenal.

PLENTY TO PONDER: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) and Granit Xhaka at the end of the Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Fearful: Defensive concerns

Brighton are a good side, but the two goals they scored in the second half will leave Arteta frustrated (and it could have been three but for a VAR check).

His defence has been largely secure this season but there are question marks over a lack of pace and a vulnerability down the flanks. Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey both caused problems for Arsenal’s back four, giving fullbacks Ben White, Oleksander Zinchenko (and then Kieran Tierney when he came on for the Ukrainian) significant problems.

That could be a more serious issue when the really big tests arrive in future as the pressure builds at the top of the table – and at times it was hairy in the final 15 minutes.

Next up for the Gunners on Tuesday is Newcastle, who also have title ambitions, with a trip to Tottenham and a home game against improving Manchester United also to come in January.

Then there is the all-important match-up with Manchester City at the Emirates in mid-February, a game which many will see as pivotal in the title race.

In those kind of games Arsenal will need to avoid the frantic defending and nerve-wracking finale that transpired at the Amex as Brighton went for the jugular.

To their credit, Arsenal survived it, with their big centre-backs holding firm. But there will be even bigger test ahead.

Fearful: A lack of cover up front (and in centre midfield)

The loss of striker Gabriel Jesus was a big blow to Arsenal but it will be an even bigger one if deputy Eddie Nketiah suffers any kind of injury in the coming weeks.

The young forward scored here, for the second match in a row, and worked incredibly hard even if he doesn’t quite possess the quality of the man he replaces.

But there is almost nothing behind him on the bench, unless Arsenal buy in the transfer window. And that’s a big concern because Arsenal cannot rely on Saka and Martinelli to do it all every week and cannot afford to fight for the title without a centre forward.

In central midfield, Thomas Partey is also a crucial part of the machine, cleverly winning back possession and delivering thoughtful passes which dictate the pace of Arsenal's play.. The Gunners have Mohamed Elneny as a deputy but the gap in class is clear. Perhaps another issue for Arsenal in the transfer window.

But when it comes to assessing Arsenal's quality right now, we are nit-picking. These are exciting times for the Gunners, who are deservedly top of the table and playing outstanding football. A time to be cheerful and thoughtful rather than fearful. It could be a very exciting 2023 in north London.