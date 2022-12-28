Erling Haaland double sinks Leeds and takes goal tally to twenty

LEEDS 1 MAN CITY 3

Erling Haaland joked before the season began that his father Alfie had bragged that it would be some time before junior overtook his father’s career record of Premier League goals.

The former Leeds midfielder can no longer claim that to be the case, after his son scored twice at Elland Road, taking his mind-numbing tally this season to 20 league goals - two more than his father scored in seven seasons - and 26 in all competitions.

The latest two helped clinch an important win for Pep Guardiola’s side and means that no City striker has scored more league goals in an entire season since Sergio Aguero hit 21 in 2018-19. The Argentinian legend needed 33 games for that tally; Haaland has now hit 20 in 14 games.

Haaland’s return to his home city, and a reunion with his former Red Bull Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch could have got off to a dream start, with all of 38 seconds gone, when he chased a Nathan Ake through ball and saw his attempt to lift the ball over Illan Meslier thwarted by an important touch by the Frenchman.

It was the start of a first half of complete City dominance - 15 shots to one from Leeds - even if it did take the defending champions until injury-time to take an inevitable lead.

It came from a lightning counter-attack by Kevin De Bruyne, a pass to Rodri who moved the ball on for Riyad Mahrez whose shot was saved by the excellent Meslier.

The keeper deserved better but there was the Spanish midfielder to steer the ball into an open net and finally kill off Leeds’ stubborn resistance and Meslier’s superb first half showing.

The Leeds man denied Haaland when the prolific Norwegian was presented with his other great first half opening, following a 30th minute pass by - who else? - De Bruyne.

Meslier kept out this effort with his knee, with the ricochet falling kindly for one of his defenders but City were beginning to ramp up the pressure with every passing minute and every percentage point rising in the possession statistics.

And it also helped Leeds that City’s finishing showed a lot of post World Cup rustiness, Jack Grealish more than anyone, as he missed three glorious chances in the final quarter-hour of the first half.

City, quite simply, could not afford to drop points, given Arsenal’s big win against West Ham on Monday and the emergence of Newcastle in recent weeks, with Guardiola warning there was little margin for error for his team.

And he was also proved correct in his assertion that Leeds would be an unwelcoming place for his side to return to league action after a six and a half week break.

But Leeds’ passive approach hardly gave the fervent Elland Road support much cause to raise the temperature inside the stadium in the first half - although they did provide a moment of high comedy be serenading their former favourite Kalvin Phillips, relegated to the bench after being accused of being overweight by Guardiola, with chants of “he eats what wants.” And for Marsch, whose side was hovering precariously a couple of points above the relegation places, the second half needed a more ambitious approach.

Instead, the game was over six minutes after the restart and Haaland was continuing his one-man re-writing of the Premier League record books.

Leeds played a large part in their own downfall, as Liam Cooper’s square pass on the halfway line caught Robin Koch unawares and was intercepted by Grealish.

He sprinted half the length of the field before selflessly opting to pass sideways to Haaland who rolled the ball into the empty goal and ensured that City closed Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table to five points.

Leeds’ desperation for a goal to start a comeback was bound to leave spaces in their defence and Haaland, of course, was just the man to exploit them.

After 64 minutes, and another slick passing move that mesmerised the home defence, the Norwegian played a devastatingly simple and effective one-two with Grealish, received the pass and buried his second goal past Meslier.

Pascal Struijk headed in an impressive consolation, from a brilliant Sam Greenwood corner nine minutes later and substitute Joe Gelhardt almost touched a second in at the far-post.

By that stage, Haaland should have claimed his hat-trick, with Meslier winning another one-on-one against the striker, but that was a rare instance so far this season of the number nine looking less than immaculate.

Leeds (4-3-3): Meslier 8; Kristensen 6 (Ayling 65, 5), Koch 5, Cooper 5 (Llorente 72, 5), Struijk 7; Greenwood 7, Forshaw 7 (Klich 65, 5), Roca 5; Gnonto 5, Rodrigo 5 (Gelhardt 72, 5), Aaronson 6 (Gyabi 83).

Substitutes (not used): Firpo, Summerville, Harrison, Robles.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Lewis 7 (Cancelo 68, 5), Stones 6, Akanji 7, Ake 7; De Bruyne 7, Rodri 7, Gundogan 6; Mahrez 6 (Palmer 88), Haaland 8, Grealish 7 (Foden 72, 6).

Substitutes (not used): Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Ortega, Silva, Gomez.

Referee: S Attwell 7.