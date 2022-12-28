Liverpool confirm Cody Gakpo signing from PSV

Liverpool have completed the signing of Netherlands international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work permit
CONFIRMED: Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands celebrates scoring during the World Cup. Pic: AP Photo/Moises Castillo

Wed, 28 Dec, 2022 - 21:08
PA Sport

Liverpool have completed the signing of Netherlands international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work permit.

The 23-year-old forward will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday.

"I'm looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club," he told the Reds' website.

"I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can (do) and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years.

"I think for me personally it's also good to develop here and there's a lot of great players here (who) I can learn a lot of things from."

