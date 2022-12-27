Aberdeen launch investigation after Anthony Stewart suffers racist abuse

Stewart was targeted on social media after being sent off as Aberdeen lost 3-1 to St Mirren in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.
Aberdeen launch investigation after Anthony Stewart suffers racist abuse
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart was allegedly racially abused on social media after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to St Mirren (Steven Paston/PA)
Tue, 27 Dec, 2022 - 20:27
PA

Aberdeen have launched an investigation to identify the individual who allegedly directed racial abuse at club captain Anthony Stewart.

Stewart was targeted on social media after being sent off as Aberdeen lost 3-1 to St Mirren in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

Aberdeen were leading 1-0 when Stewart hauled back Jonah Ayunga and Mark O’Hara’s resulting penalty turned the game in St Mirren’s favour.

“We strongly condemn all forms of discrimination and are shocked at the racist abuse aimed at our captain, Anthony Stewart,” Aberdeen said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening.

“Anthony has our full support and as a club we are currently undertaking a stringent internal investigation to try to identify the person responsible.

“Aberdeen FC stands free from all forms of discrimination, and we will simply not tolerate this type of abuse.”

More in this section

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Old Trafford Manchester United unlikely to sign striker permanently in January window
Dean Smith File Photos Norwich sack Dean Smith as Championship promotion hopes falter
Aston Villa v Liverpool - Premier League - Villa Park Jurgen Klopp: Darwin Nunez is unstoppable and everything will be fine
aberdeenRacismPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Stamford Bridge

Chelsea back to winning ways but Reece James injury mars Blues' night 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.245 s