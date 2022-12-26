Sharp Salah flattens Villa's new boss bounce

JURGEN Klopp may have endured a holiday with Liverpool in unfamiliarly lowly territory but Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk hinted at better things to come in 2023 for club and manager.

For the first time since his first Christmas as Liverpool manager in 2015, Jurgen Klopp entered the holiday period with his team out of the top four of the Premier League.

But very early indications - from last week’s EFL Cup defeat at Manchester City and this capable victory at Villa Park - suggest that the German was not being unreasonably optimistic when he described his team as being “within punching distance” of the Champions League places this week.

And, as Salah took his tally for the season to 16 goals, it is safe to assume that, with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz facing long-term injury lay-offs, Klopp will be looking to him to deliver that knockout blow on a consistent basis.

Salah had looked sharp when he played his first football in six weeks, against City, and looked just as lethal in shooting his team into a fifth minute lead.

The opening goal came from an Andrew Robertson corner, cleared by Ollie Watkins, which Trent Alexander-Arnold returned into the Villa area with an astonishing first-time pass.

It was so well judged that it played Robertson clear of the defence and allowed him to square for Salah to roll his seventh goal in his last seven games into a vacant goal.

The second goal, after 37 minutes, came from the same route, a right-wing corner, this time from Alexander-Arnold, which ricocheted off two Villa defenders on its way to Salah.

The striker, back to goal, could not shoot himself but laid the ball off the van Dijk who stroked the ball through a forest of Villa defenders, past an unsighted Robin Olsen.

Watkins ensured that a much improved second half performance by the hosts was rewarded when he rose between two defenders to meet Douglas Luiz’s 58th minute cross and head in a superb Villa goal.

But it was not hard to imagine that, pre-World Cup, this was precisely the sort of game that Liverpool would have contrived to draw, or even lose.

Still, Klopp’s reliance on Salah looks like being all the greater given the chances that big money summer signing Darwin Nunez continues to squander.

The Uruguayan was involved in Liverpool’s third, ten minutes from time, as he chased Joe Gomez’s through ball, forcing the keeper into a save which substitute Stefan Bajcetic was able to convert, with a strike through Tyrone Mings.

That was the latest in a long series of poor misses from Nunez who, at least, won the corner that led to his team’s second goal with a low shot that was turned around the post by Olsen.

But Villa, still benefiting from the new manager “bounce” of Unai Emery, had their moments as they sought to win for the third time in as many league games under Steven Gerrard’s successor.

In the opening minute, John McGinn and Emiliano Buendia combined effectively to play in Watkins who poked his effort directly at Alisson.

Leon Bailey also placed an effort straight at the Liverpool keeper before Watkins, again, stooped to meet a deep McGinn cross with a diving header which lacked the power or placement to beat Alisson - the worst of Villa’s first half misses.

Nunez continued to notch up a long string of wasted openings - an Ezri Konsa slip gifted him the ball only for the Uruguayan to shoot straight at Olsen and he placed a late first half shot at the keeper.

Villa at least signalled their intent in the opening minutes of the second half when Watkins had a “goal” rule out for offside, McGinn missed a difficult header and Buyendia fired into the side-netting.

Liverpool should have claimed a third in response, when Salah streaked half the length of the field but was denied by Olsen, when the unmarked Alexander-Arnold would have been the better option.

And, as Villa pressure mounted, Nunez missed his best chance of the entire game after 75 minutes, when played clear by a sensational Salah pass, as he rolled a shot well wide.

ASTON VILLA (4-4-2): Olsen 5; A Young 6, Konsa 5, Mings 6, Digne 6; McGinn 7, Kamara 5 (Coutinho 86), Luiz 7, Bailey 5 (Dendoncker 86); Buendia 7 (Ings 86), Watkins 7.

Substitutes (not used) Marschall, Cash, Chambers, Bednarek, Archer, K Young.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 7 (Gomez 78, 5), Matip 7, van Dijk 9, Robertson 7; Henderson 7 (Bajcetic 78, 5), Fabinho 5, Thiago 6 (Keita 66, 6); Salah 8, Nunez 5 (Doak 87), Oxlade-Chamberlain 5 (Elliott 66, 5).

Substitutes (not used) Kelleher, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Phillips.

Referee: P Tierney 6