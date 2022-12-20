Wolves' Lopetegui era off to winning start 

WOLVES 2 GILLINGHAM 0

JULEN Lopetegui made a winning start to his reign as Wolverhampton Wanderers manager but was provided with an immediate illustration of the task in front of him as he attempts to preserve the Molineux club’s Premier League status.

It took a 77th-minute penalty from Raul Jimenez, making his first appearance for the club since August, to finally break down a Gillingham side currently rooted at the foot of League Two and secure Wolves’s place in the League Cup quarter-finals with Rayan Ait-Nouri adding a second in added time.

Prior to Jimenez’s strike, though, Wolves once again laboured in front of goal. They head to Everton on Monday having scored just eight goals in 15 league games and Lopetegui knows he must quickly find a way to improve that return.

The manager was finally taking charge of his first game more than six weeks since he was appointed as Bruno Lage’s successor shortly before the Premier League shut down for the World Cup. During that time he has had the opportunity to get to know the majority of his squad with just five of his players on duty in Qatar.

Those preparations included a ten-day training break in Marbella when the Spaniard is reported to have expressed surprise at the fitness levels among his group of players. Lopetegui knows he must improve the conditioning of his squad ahead of what will almost certainly be a long and testing battle against relegation.

He is also well aware of the significance the January transfer window is likely to play in determining his side’s prospects. A loan move for Atletico Madrid and Brazil forward Matheus Cunha is expected to be concluded and the manager has shared the names of a number of other targets he would like to see come into the club with the Wolves hierarchy.

After this win, thoughts turn to league matters and Lopetegui will hope his new side can demonstrate a more incisive cutting edge than they displayed during the first half against their League Two opponents.

The extended break meant Lopetegui fielded a strong side as he attempted to sharpen his players’ match fitness, including keeper Jose Sa and Ruben Neves, fresh from Portugal’s World Cup campaign while fellow Portuguese Matheus Nunes, Mexico’s Raul Jimenez and Hwang Hee-Chan of South Korea were on the bench having been involved in Qatar.

That meant there was start for Diego Costa, the 34-year-old forward, back after serving a three-match ban, who directed a header narrowly wide midway through the first half. Neves then threatened Jake Turner’s goal with a superbly struck free-kick that flew narrowly wide before young midfielder Joe Hodge spurned the best chance of the opening period when he directed a free header wide from just six yards out after connecting with Gonzalo Guedes’s excellent cross.

The first half frustrations, however, were summed up by a second Neves effort following a well-worked corner routine. The midfielder struck a shot from the edge of the Gillingham area that deflected to safety off the post.

The introduction of Adama Traore improved Wolves as an attacking force and the winger provided the cross that led to Costa volleying narrowly wide early in the second period. The breakthrough finally came, though, just as Gillingham started to believe they could take a second Premier League team to penalties having seen off Brentford in the last round.

Hwang went to ground in a scramble following a home corner presenting Jimenez with the chance to beat Turner from the penalty spot with Mexican calmly sending the Gills keeper the wrong way. And Ait-Nouri wrapped up the win in the first minute of added time.

Wolves (4-3-3): J Sa 6; N Semedo 6, N Collins 5, M Kilman 6, H Bueno 6; J Hodge 5 (A Traore 45, 6), R Neves 7, J Moutinho 5 (Hwang 61, 7); C Guedes 6 (M Nunes 61, 6), D Costa 6 (R Ait Nouri 81, 6), D Podence 5 (R Jimenez 69, 7).

Gillingham (5-4-1): J Turner 6; Alexander 5, W Wright 6, M Ehmer 6, E Baggott 6, D Tutonda 6; D Jefferies 6 (A MacDonald 73, 5), S Williams 6 (O Lee 74, 5), S O’Keefe 6 (B Reeves 74, 5), H Adelakun 6; M Mandron 6 (S Kashket 64, 5).

Referee: Michael Salisbury 6